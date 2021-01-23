Chris Harrison 'Getting The Boot' From The Bachelor?

When one thinks about The Bachelor and its spinoffs, Chris Harrison automatically comes to mind. The host has introduced the world to eligible and attractive singles looking for love since the show’s debut. But, is Harrison leaving the popular reality show? Gossip Cop looks into the claim.
According to OK! Chris Harrison may be giving his final rose after hosting The Bachelor for nearly 20 years. A source tells the magazine ABC execs are quietly considering replacing Harrison with a younger face for the dating reality series and its spinoffs, including The Bachelorette. The tabloid references ABC’s recent decision to have Tyra Banks replace Tom Bergeron on Dancing with The Stars.
“Now people are saying that Chris will be the next Tom,” the insider reveals. The source adds, “After all this time, The Bachelor is stale and needs freshening up.” “But,” the tipster discloses, “Chris has no idea what’s going on behind the scenes. He’d be totally blindsided.”
Gossip Cop isn’t sure where the tabloid gets its information from, but we can clarify this report. Harrison recently relocated to Texas, which is what prompted rumors to spread that he could be leaving The Bachelor franchise. However, this doesn’t mean the longtime host will be leaving the ABC reality series. According to a more reliable outlet, TMZ, Harrison isn’t leaving the show and, ABC isn't looking to replace him. Harrison only moved to Texas because of his partnership with a local brewery. It's also his home state and his oldest child recently started school there.
All in all, the tabloids often like to incorrectly purport someone is either being fired or replaced without credible knowledge to back up its claims. For instance, four months ago, OK! suggested Jennifer Lawrence would replace Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show. Gossip Cop debunked the absurd story. We also explained that given Lawrence’s busy schedule, she wouldn’t have time to take on the responsibility of a daily talk show.
The same publication was busted by us last month for claiming Blake Shelton fell out with Adam Levine following the Maroon 5 singer's exit from The Voice. We dismissed the story after clarifying there isn’t any bad blood between the former co-hosts. Simply put, the tabloid can’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
