Chris Harrison 'Getting The Boot' From The Bachelor?

Gossip Cop's Take OnThe Story

Gossip Cop isn’t sure where the tabloid gets its information from, but we can clarify this report. Harrison recently relocated to Texas, which is what prompted rumors to spread that he could be leaving The Bachelor franchise. However, this doesn’t mean the longtime host will be leaving the ABC reality series. According to a more reliable outlet, TMZ, Harrison isn’t leaving the show and, ABC isn't looking to replace him. Harrison only moved to Texas because of his partnership with a local brewery. It's also his home state and his oldest child recently started school there.