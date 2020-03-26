5 Things About Chris Evans You Definitely Want To Know

By Griffin Matis |

Chris Evans is an incredible place right now. He’s hung up his shield as Captain America, and he’s free to play whatever role he wants. After his entrancing-yet-slimy portrayal of a spoiled playboy in Knives Out and his upcoming Apple TV+ drama, Defending Jacob, the world is eager for more Chris Evans. Although he’ll always be the incredibly charming Steve Rodgers for lots of folk, there’s a lot more to him than his biggest role.

He doesn’t love working out

Despite what his unforgettable Captain America physique may have you believe, Chris Evans isn’t exactly obsessed with working out. It’s easy to be a little skeptical, especially considering that one scene in Captain America: Civil War where he restrained a helicopter with pure bicep action. But when Men’s Journal asked him about how he bulked up enough to carry Cap’s mantle, he was less than interested in explaining his routine. “I went to the gym and I lifted heavy stuff and I put it back down,” he simply said. “And then I lifted it again and then I put it back down until I got tired.”

Even though he’s seemingly always been hunky, he’s also admitted that he wasn’t exactly a star athlete as a teenager. He tried playing lacrosse in high school to please his more athletically inclined father, but he quickly realized that he was, in his words, “just terrible.”

Chris Evans’ personal fashion sense isn’t as great you think

After starting out as a young actor full of talent and what can only be described as Bostonian charm, Evans had a few incidents in the beginning of his career that might cause him to cringe now. One of the most surprising of these is his personal wardrobe, especially considering how sharply dressed he is now.

Both the writer and director of Evans’ first role in Not Another Teen Movie called out the Snowpiercer actor’s fashion sense in an interview years after the movie’s release. Chris Evans was forced to confront his bold choice of attire during an MTV interview where the interviewer brought up his less-than-fashionable outfit during one of the publicity events for Not Another Teen Movie. “What am I wearing?” Evans jokingly demanded. “I’m wearing a velour tracksuit, bro! Obviously, before the days of having people tell me what to do, wear, and say.”

He has a musical he doesn’t want you to see

Chris Evans was perfect for Not Another Teen Movie because he can’t help but look like a typical letterman jacket-wearing jock. He also fit the role because he actually loves musicals, meaning his rendition of “Prom Tonight” was a little more genuine than most would expect.

Evans is extremely excited by the idea of playing Dr. Orin Scrivello, the sadistic dentist in Little Shop of Horrors. Although he’s a fan-favorite for the role in the upcoming remake, there’s one musical he hopes doesn’t see the light of day. As a kid, Chris Evans and his siblings would put on musical shows for his family during Christmas. (Fun Evans family fact, his mom also hates when people call the 6-foot tall Chris short.)

While it sounds adorable, the actor isn’t too eager to revisit the performances. “I’m like 12, 13,” Evans pleaded. “I’m not, like, 6. I’m old enough to know better. We all thought it was so normal to be singing in front of my cousins and aunts and uncles at Christmas. Mortifying.”

He’s scared of Bong Joon-Ho

Chris Evans worked with Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho on 2013’s Snowpiercer. The film saw Evans with a beard and hatchet carving his way through a train in one of the best rich vs. poor stories in recent times. It also saw the actor get a little spooked after seeing how the Oscar-winning director operated on the movie set.

“He shoots the movie according to what he sees in his brain,” Evans explained to Collider. It’s the most bold, terrifying thing I’ve ever seen any director do. But it obviously worked out. I would never be that confident. But it worked out. It’s one of those amazing things that you can do when you’re that powerful of a filmmaker.”

It’s now extremely obvious that Chris Evans was spot-on with his praise — and fear — after the director cleaned up at the most recent Academy Awards, winning four Oscars, including becoming the first non-English-speaking film to ever take home Best Picture. While we’re sure that Bong Joon-Ho’s going to be busier than ever after he completes his victory lap, we’d love to see Evans pair back up with the brilliant filmmaker for another project.

Chris Evans has never had a bad breakup

As if he wasn’t charming enough in character as Captain America, it really does seem like Evans is every bit the good buy as his Avenger counterpart. He told Elle that all of his relationships have ended amicably, which might be a bigger feat than defeating Thanos.

“I’ve had no bad breakups in my life,” Chris Evans said. “Typically, if I see an ex, I give a big hug, and it’s wonderful to catch up.”

For one, it’s absolutely mind-boggling for anyone, let alone an actor, to be so free from relationship drama. When it’s someone as handsome and charismatic as Chris Evans, it’s a serious testament to his character. And it’s not like he has a limited dating history. He’s dated all ranks of Hollywood, like Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, and Jenny Slate, just to name a few.

In fact, not long after their apparently pleasant breakup, Slate referred to Chris Evans’ heart as “golden-colored” in an interview. The fact that a fresh ex would be so complimentary says a lot about a person, and it’s just further proof that Evans is one of the best guys in Hollywood.