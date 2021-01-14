What Happened To Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Adopting Mexican Baby Together? Baby Buzz What Happened To Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Adopting Mexican Baby Together?
Chris Evans Responds To Rumor He’s Returning to MCU As Captain America

screenshot of Avengers Endgame of Chris Evans as Captain America crying
(Marvel Entertainment)

Earlier today, rumors spread quickly that Chris Evans was in talks to reprise his iconic Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor responded on Twitter a few minutes ago, and his answer won’t make MCU fans happy.

Multiple Reports Today

This morning, the usually reliable industry website Deadline reported Evans was in talks to suit up as the All-American superhero again. The report was “vague” as Deadline itself admitted, and its contacts at Marvel had no comment. A number of other publications followed the Deadline lead, and now Evans has responded via tweet saying simply,

News to me

For fans of the MCU, Evans and Captain America, who were likely celebrating just a few hours ago, this feels like a gut punch, but, who knows, maybe it's just a distraction and there are talks happening behind the scenes. It didn't take long for him to follow up his first tweet with another joke.

Gossip Cop will continue to monitor the story.

