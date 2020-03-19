Chris Evans Says There’s One Thing In Common With All Of His Breakups

By Brianna Morton |

Chris Evans has had a number of very high profile relationships, but he can honestly say that none of them have ended badly. In that regard, he’s not too far off from his most famous role, Captain America. His onscreen niceness blends into his real-world persona, making it impossible for even his ex-girlfriends to hate him.

Evans’ list of girlfriends wouldn’t be out of place in a supermarket tabloid. He dated Jessica Biel, who is currently married to Justin Timberlake, from about 2001 to 2006. He also dated Minka Kelly on and off between 2007 and 2015. His most recent public relationship with comedienne Jenny Slate was another on-again, off-again relationship that took place between 2017 and 2018. Since they broke up, Slate has moved on to art curator Ben Shattuck, to whom she is engaged.

Chris Evans likes to keep breakups classy

Breakups are notoriously difficult to get through, but Evans still manages to make it out the other side without either party totally hating each other. He’s aware that in celebrity circles, you’re bound to run into an ex from time to time, though he told Elle those circumstances are “pretty rare.” When they do happen, as is inevitable, he has the perfect response. “I’ve had no bad breakups in my life. Typically, if I see an ex, I give a big hug, and it’s wonderful to catch up.” That’s pretty gracious of him, honestly, and the Avengers: Endgame actor has an incredibly heartwarming reason for why that is.

“If you’re ever fortunate enough to love someone and have them love you back,” he continued, “it’s worth protecting that. It’s rare that someone can truly know you. And if you’ve broken through that kind of wall, I think it’s important to value that.” It’s no wonder that Chris Evans’ exes, like Slate, often sing his praises even in the aftermath of their break up.

He’s gotten high praise from exes

Jenny Slate had an interview with Vulture, which took place only weeks after their breakup in 2017. In it, she described Evans as, “one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart.” She added, “His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.” Despite going through such a recent breakup, Slate still had hope that the two of them could still be close. “We’re not on bad terms, but we haven’t really seen each other, spoken a lot,” she said in the interview. “I think it’s probably best. I’d love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever.” Those are pretty strong words from an ex-girlfriend. Not many other guys could have an ex speak about them so glowingly.

Though Chris Evans is presumably single at the moment, he’s still hoping to find that Mrs. Right with whom he can have all the traditional trappings of a family. He told Men’s Journal, “I really want kids. Yeah, I do. I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and [expletive] like that.” If there was ever a man worth swooning over, Evans might just be that guy.