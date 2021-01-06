Chris Evans ‘Crushed’ By Ex Jenny Slate’s Pregnancy Announcement?

What Was Their Breakup Like?

From the way Jenny Slate explained it, her and Evans' relationship and subsequent split was nothing like the tabloid's depiction. For one, it was obviously a deeply emotional and personal process between two people who knew each other extremely well. It wasn't just Slate walking out on a pitiful Captain America, and she was somewhat happy to be able to show up with Evans and prove that traditionally beautiful men aren't only for runway supermodels. While Slate noted at the time that she and Evans weren't frequently talking because of how intense their relationship had been, she said that she looked forward to being friends with him again — not ignoring him.