Chris Evans Said Bong Joon Ho’s Skills On Set Were ‘Terrifying’

By Elyse Johnson |

Chris Evans starred in Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 film Snowpiercer, and he had nothing but praise for the director. After Bong’s most recent film, Parasite, won big at the 92nd Academy Awards, it seems like the actor was spot-on with his compliments. Parasite took home the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. While this is a huge win for Bong, many aren’t surprised that the talented director was honored at the Oscars ceremony — including Evans. The actor has been very vocal about his long-admiration for the director.

Chris Evans will always be a member of the #BongHive

Snowpiercer followed Evans’ Curtis Everett, a lower-class passenger aboard the Snowpiercer train, a train carrying the last remnants of humanity after a failed attempt of climate engineering to stop global warming. Everett takes part in a revolution against the upper class passengers in the front of the train. The film won several accolades and was several critics top films list. Evans’ performance was particularly praised, and the actor described it as a unique experience. Evans spoke about his time filming Snowpiercer during an interview with Collider and didn’t hold back about his amazement of Bong’s directing skills.

As an actor, Evans was able to take some of the director’s vision and apply to his own life. “I mean, Bong does things very differently as a director. I don’t know if he, it’s amazing, it’s unbelievable. This is one of the things that I would see on set that would blow my mind,” Evans said.

Chris Evans also praised the way Bong was able to film the movie with possible edits in mind. “He shoots the movie according to what he sees in his brain. It’s the most bold, terrifying thing I’ve ever seen any director do. But it obviously worked out. I would never be that confident. But it worked out. It’s one of those amazing things that you can do when you’re that powerful of a filmmaker,” Evans explained.

Bong Joon Ho’s talents and skills were obvious

Evans expanded that there wasn’t anything that didn’t make the final cut. When Bong shot Snowpiercer, he had an on-set editor that made cuts while the film was being made. The cast and crew were able to watch scenes after they were done filming.

“You watch the scene! You film a scene, and at the end of the day, you watch the scene! That’s unbelievable! That doesn’t happen in movies! That doesn’t happen. It’s unbelievable. I’ve never been part of a movie that [does that]…” Evans exclaimed with excitement.

It seems that Bong’s directing style has paid off, since his latest film has won acclaim for his bold techniques and out-of-this-world cinematography. Even though they came as a slight surprise, it still seems like Chris Evans called it years ago.