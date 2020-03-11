Chip and Joanna Gaines Spill On Why They Left ‘Fixer Upper’ Just To Come Back To TV

By Griffin Matis |

When fans heard that Chip and Joanna Gaines were ending their beloved home renovation show Fixer Upper, some assumed that it would be the last we’d see of the two personalities on the small screen. However, after Jason Kennedy visited the two in Waco for an episode of In The Room, they pointed out that they’re not planning on being gone from television for too much longer.

The two opened up about their relationship, careers, and the future of their Magnolia Network, but the really interesting part of the discussion centered around their choice to call it quits on Fixer Upper. The couple explained that despite how put-together and energetic they always seemed on the show, it took a lot out of them and was taking over their life outside the program.

Chip and Joanna Gaines quit for a good reason

The home renovation superstars opened up about how their careers quickly became stressful and all-consuming. The two were a part of the show for a staggering 79 episodes, offering helpful pieces of advice and renovating countless homes. The show became so big that the couple’s style even began influencing home designs far outside of the show’s base in Waco. With that level of success comes certain demands, however, and the couple soon realized that they needed to step back and reevaluate.

“I think for Jo and I,” Chip Gaines explained, “as we look back on the whole Fixer Upper thing, the reason we were so excited and almost desperate to step out of it was just because we felt that whirlwind had gotten so complicated to that it was hard for us to coexist in it.”

Joanna Gaines felt the same way and reiterated that the job was uniquely exhausting. “That whole time period feels like a blur,” she explained. “When I look back, I remember 2012 and I remember last year, but then that time in the middle it was just such a blur…trying to juggle the business, the family and this whole production thing with Fixer Upper.”

The future is bright for the Magnolia Network

Although the dynamic couple won’t be appearing together on their upcoming network, fans are just as excited to see what the two have to offer on their own. Chip and Joanna Gaines partnered with Discovery to further their unique brand, and the network is set to launch later this year in October.

The two will hold a minority stake in the channel and operate as its chief creative officers. Hopefully, being in such a controlling position will help the former Fixer Upper couple escape another whirlwind of business and let them focus on their adorable family!