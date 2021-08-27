Chip Gaines Looks Unrecognizable After Cutting Hair To Raise Money For St. Judes Charity

Chip Gaines has been steadily growing out his hair for the past few months, much to his wife, Joanna, and his Fixer Upper fans’ consternation, but now he’s chopped it all off, for one of the best causes there is. Chip, who has long been involved with St. Jude Children’s Hospital, donated his long, blonde locks to be turned into a wig for children fighting cancer. He looks like a completely different person with his smooth shaved head.

Say Goodbye To Chip Gaines’ Long Hair

On Monday, Chip Gaines issued a challenge on Instagram as part of his efforts to fundraise for St. Jude and he proved today that he not only talks the talk, but he’s willing to walk the walk as well.

Chip got his haircut alongside 16-year-old St. Jude patient, Bailey. The teen lad went to St. Jude at age 12 and was treated for bone cancer after an X-ray revealed he had a tumor growing on his femur. Now he’s cancer-free and his equally shaggy hair was also given an extreme trim. Chip’s fundraising efforts, and the generous support of his fans, raised more than $300,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which completely exceeded the Fixer Upper star’s original goal.

“Chip and Joanna Gaines have provided an incredible amount of love, kindness and support to the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital over the years. From a stunning new dining room for patient families staying at St. Jude Target House to a garden playhouse for St. Jude patients to play in – their creativity is matched by their generosity,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

See The Hair Raising Video Of Chip’s Charitable Trim Below

“We’re thankful for Chip and his generous fans, whose giving determined his bold new look. Their support in funds generated will help St. Jude accelerate research and treatment for catastrophic childhood diseases worldwide and ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude.”

St. Jude is a wonderful institution that not only treats sick children in need but does so completely free of charge. Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, because the hospital believes the only thing families should have to focus on is getting well. Every cent of Chip’s fundraising goes to this incredible cause.

(St. Jude)

If you’re interested in giving, Chip’s charitable campaign officially ends at midnight tonight, August 27, but donations will be accepted through the weekend. Click here to be part of something wonderful.