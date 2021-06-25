Chip Gaines ‘Let Himself Go,’ Joanna Urging Him To Drop 20 Pounds?

Is Joanna Gaines forcing Chip Gaines to get his act together? One report says Chip has gained weight, and Joanna is determined to make him lose it. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Jo To Chip: Shape Up!’

According to OK! Joanna is not too busy with the Magnolia Network to not notice Chip’s weight gain. A source says “Chip has packed on 20 pounds at least, and she’s putting her foot down. Joanna’s started by disposing of all the stray cookies and candy bars in their home.

There was a time when Chip would diet and exercise, but the stress of lockdown brought an end to that. The insider says “Joanna is pushing him to get back to a workout routine ASAP.” This could be good news for Chip, as he won’t be able to slack if Joanna is breathing down his neck.

Just Fat Shaming

Gossip Cop wants to start by saying that this is just a routine fat-shaming story that expects Chip to maintain a movie star body in the middle of a pandemic. The past 18 months have been extremely mentally and physically taxing for everyone, so it’s just rotten to attack anyone for gaining a little bit of weight.

Let’s Check The Record

The best way to judge a story like this is to look at photos of Chip and see if there’s been a meaningful weight gain. Here’s a recent photo of Chip from Mother’s Day 2021.

Here’s a photo from before the pandemic began. Chip has never had the body of a Michael B. Jordan, so there’s nothing shocking to see. If Chip has gained any weight, then it’s hardly obvious.

Why Now?

It’s unclear why Joanna would suddenly take such a keen interest in her husband’s body. The Magnolia Network isn’t coming to television until January 2022, but the two have still been busy working on content. The story implies that Chip has to get in shape for the launch, yet they’ve already filmed content for the network, some of which is already available on Discovery+ and was clearly filmed during the pandemic, as many of the people are masked up.

Other Tall Tales

This tabloid constantly has Chip and Joanna Gaines fighting over something. This time it’s Chip’s weight, but not long ago they were fighting over money and the Fixer Upper reboot. They were on the same side in a fight against Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier. Clearly, weight was nothing more than the latest idea in a pattern of attacks on the couple.

Gossip Cop is sure that Joanna always cares about her husband’s health and wellness. That being said, this story lacks an inciting incident, misunderstands when television shows are filmed, and is attacking a man who could very well weigh the same as he did a year ago. Therefore, we’re debunking the story.

