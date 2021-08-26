Chip Gaines Is Cutting His Golden Locks, But Don’t Worry, It’s For A Great Cause

Chip and Joanna Gaines are best known for their stunning makeovers on Fixer Upper as well as their brand new company, Magnolia. However, Chip is now making headlines for a completely different reason from his regular media coverage. So why is he cutting his hair? Let’s find out.

Is Chip Gaines Cutting His Long Hair?

Earlier this week, Chip announced that he is launching a new charity campaign for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The campaign, “Operation Haircut Part 2,” attests that with every fundraising milestone that’s met, Chip will cut additional inches off his hair.

The fundraising campaign runs through Friday, August 27. Per a press release from St. Jude’s, all the donations “will benefit the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.” The hospital also expressed their gratitude for Chip and Joanna’s campaign, saying the power couple is one reason why “families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.”

Chip Gaines’ Hair In The Media

The style and length of Chip’s hair have been a focus point by fans and the media alike. Initially, the handyman began growing out his hair during the pandemic, and people weren’t shy about expressing their opinions. According to a poll conducted by TODAY, a majority of Fixer Upper fans do not prefer Chip with long hair. But their views may change, knowing he’s growing it out for a good cause.

The rest of the Gaines family, including Joanna, claim to like Chip with his long hair. “It’s this wild free, adventurous side which is huge, so I think it matches his personality,” Joanna stated. And Chip and Joanna’s kids also don’t mind their dad with long hair either.

Chip And Joanna Gaines Previous Charitable Work

The current fundraising campaign Chip is promoting isn’t the first time he and Joanna have given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In 2017, Chip launched the “Operation Haircut” campaign, which raised over $200,000 for the hospital, leading Chip to shave his head bald. And two years later, Chip and Joanna raised almost $1 million for St. Jude’s.

Both Chip and Joanna publicly display their support for St. Jude’s hospital, making several posts about their charity work on platforms like Instagram. And taking something as silly as media attention on Chip’s long hair to raise money for a good cause is genius. With all the charitable work Chip and Joanna Gaines are involved in, it’s hard to find reasons to dislike the couple!