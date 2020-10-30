Chip And Joanna Gaines Still Expecting? Report Claimed 6th Baby Was On The Way

Chip and Joanna Gaines are known for their real estate ventures and large family. The two are parents to five children, but could they be expanding their brood? Last year, a tabloid claimed that the spouses were expecting a sixth baby. Gossip Cop looked into the story at the time. Here’s what we uncovered and what's new on the Gaines homefront.
In 2019, In Touch reported that Chip and Joanna Gaines were having a sixth child. With the bold headline “Chip & Joanna Gaines Baby #6 Announcement” on its cover, the tabloid asserted that Joanna was pregnant. But upon investigating the suspicious story, Gossip Cop found a few issues with the magazine’s narrative.
First, the publication’s insider revealed that Joanna was “feeling nauseous and tired, her skin is glowing, and she's experiencing the same cheese sandwich and chicken spaghetti cravings." Then, the outlet added, Chip was doting on her “more than usual.” The unnamed informant further disclosed that it was only “a matter of time” before the real estate duo made the announcement, but when the story came out, this tabloid was the only outlet alleging that Joanna was expecting. The magazine's source also noted that Chip was desperate for another baby, which was also another red flag. If Joanna was already expecting, why would her husband be “desperate” for another child? Wouldn’t he be happy?
Gossip Cop took upon ourselves to get to the bottom of this story, and we weren’t surprised to discover it was completely fabricated. We ran the report by a spokesperson for Chip and Joanna Gaines, who told us,
There is zero truth to that rumor. And had someone from In Touch attempted to reach out for confirmation or comment in the first place, I would've told them the same thing.
Additionally, a year has gone by, and Joanna hasn’t given birth to any babies. The couple has been pretty busy lately working on the launch of their Magnolia Network, which will premiere in 2021. The spouses have also announced their intentions to bring back Fixer Upper. While we can’t predict the future, Gossip Cop is certain if the couple does have another child, the pair will announce the news through a more reliable outlet.
As for In Touch, the tabloid has been busted by us before. A few months ago, Gossip Cop exposed the magazine for claiming that Chip and Joanna Gaines’ diva attitudes were causing the delay of their network. Two years ago, we debunked the untrustworthy publication's allegation that Christina El Moussa was feuding with Joanna Gaines. Clearly, the outlet is all over the place with its bogus narratives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.