Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Remodeled House Are Flops On The Resale Market?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Is Chip and Joanna Gaines’ fixer-upper business flopping? A recent article in a tabloid claims the couple’s remodeled homes aren’t selling well on the market. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

The National Enquirer alleges in Waco, Texas, the Gaines’ renovated houses “lose their touch ” after the couple moves on from their projects. The tabloid asserts the homes end up being priced at “half their original prices.” The magazine also contends while some homeowners are putting “For Sale” signs on their front lawns, others are pulling their properties off the market. “A lot of people are expecting an affiliation with Chip and Joanna to pay,” a local real estate source, tells the publication. “They think they’ll make more money because of a remodel by them and it doesn’t translate,” the so-called source continued.

The supposed source claimed one of the listings featured on the show, Fixer-Upper was priced at $1 million in 2017 but later sold for $640,000 two years later. “This looks like a real disaster for Chip and Jo, there are fears their whole empire could collapse since the houses they remodeled aren’t selling right now,” a so-called insider alleges. “They create these beautiful homes that come across as paradise, manicured mansions when they’re showcased on TV screens. But when people put them on the market for a million or more dollars, it’s not working out,” the supposed insider continues.

Despite what the outlet contends, the story is not true. The Gaines’ empire is not going to “collapse” the entire narrative is bogus. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for the couple who states “this is not true. If it were, I suspect the ‘local real estate sources’ would have proudly attached their names to the insights.” This wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids were wrong about the spouses.

Just a few days ago, Gossip Cop debunked the Enquirer’s sister publication, In Touch, for falsely claiming the Gaines’ were expecting a sixth baby. A dubious source told the outlet the couple were having another girl and found out the gender on Joanna’s 42nd birthday. It wasn’t the only time we’ve debunked that same narrative either.

In October 2019, Gossip Cop busted In Touch itself for a very similar, yet false premise, stating Joanna was pregnant with the couple’s sixth child. We checked in with a spokesperson for the couple who confirmed the story was false and six months later, it’s clear who’s reporting was more accurate. It’s more than evident the tabloids are off-base and unreliable about anything regarding the couple.