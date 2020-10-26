Chip And Joanna Gaines Hotel In Waco Causing Marriage Problems?

Did Chip And Joanna Sink Or Swim? We Have The Truth Behind The Story

As Gossip Cop mentioned, this report came out last year, and while the hotel isn’t complete, we still looked into the story and found it to be false. First, when the paper's ridiculous article came out, the Gaines’ had just announced their plans to open a hotel in Waco, Texas, which is planned for 2021. The notion that the two were fighting and in debt was far-fetched and premature for the paper to allege. At the time, the couple hadn't even begun working on the project. Also, in the time that’s passed, there haven’t been any reports from more reliable publications stating the spouses were having difficulties with this project. In regards to the couple’s marriage, the two are still together and don’t appear to be having any marital problems.