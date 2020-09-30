Chip And Joanna Gaines Fighting Over Money?

Are money issues cracking Chip and Joanna Gaines's marriage? A tabloid is reporting the Fixer Upper couple are butting heads over their finances. Gossip Cop has looked into the latest story about the spouses. Here is what we know.
According to OK! Chip Gaines is not pleased with his and Joanne’s combined net worth of $20 million. The tabloid states the 45-year-old contractor is urging his wife to spread their “financial wings” beyond their “Magnolia brand, home decor line, and popular retail and restaurant businesses” near their home in Waco, Texas. An insider tells the magazine, “Chip believes you have to spend money to make money, and if he had his way, he’d be pouring cash into more ventures and not just in Waco.”
But, the tabloid reports Joanna would rather play it safe, particularly because of the current epidemic. “Their business was hurt during the quarantine and they’re just getting up and running again. Jo wants to cool it for a while,” the magazine’s insider discloses. We should point out that Gossip Cop has already corrected the notion that the Gaines’ businesses were doing poorly during the lockdown. Yet, OK! divulges that Chip and Joanna Gaines’ differences over money is causing some “tension and squabbling” amongst them.
“Usually,” the source adds, “Jo gives in, but this time she’s putting her foot firmly down, and Chip’s not happy when someone tells him no.”
While it’s perfectly normal for couples to fight, and the Gaines' are no exception, it’s a little odd that an “insider” from a tabloid would know in great detail what’s going on behind closed doors. Still, Gossip Cop did our thorough investigation on this narrative and can confirm it’s completely false. In addition to the launch of their new network, Magnolia, the Gaines’ are also in the process of bringing back their reality-show, Fixer Upper. So, the idea the two aren’t on the same page when it comes to their franchises is incorrect. Gossip Cop also reached out to a spokesperson for the pair who told us there is “zero truth to any such rumor.”
Additionally, the tabloid has incorrectly reported the Gaines were having problems financially or with their businesses before.
Last week, Gossip Cop busted a phony report from OK! that claimed Joanna Gaines was angry at Chip for his “free-spending” ways and last year we debunked the magazine for alleging Chip and Joanna Gaines were delaying their network’s debut because of stress. None of the reports were even remotely true. Owning a network, fixing up houses, and raising five kids isn’t an easy job, but Chip and Joanna Gaines have risen to the occasion, despite what the tabloids have suggested.
