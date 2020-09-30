Chip And Joanna Gaines Fighting Over Money?

The Truth About Chip & Joanna Gaines' Marriage And Money

While it’s perfectly normal for couples to fight, and the Gaines' are no exception, it’s a little odd that an “insider” from a tabloid would know in great detail what’s going on behind closed doors. Still, Gossip Cop did our thorough investigation on this narrative and can confirm it’s completely false. In addition to the launch of their new network, Magnolia, the Gaines’ are also in the process of bringing back their reality-show, Fixer Upper. So, the idea the two aren’t on the same page when it comes to their franchises is incorrect. Gossip Cop also reached out to a spokesperson for the pair who told us there is “zero truth to any such rumor.”