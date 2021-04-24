Chip And Joanna Gaines Expecting A Baby Girl?

Did Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines add baby number six to their mix last year? One tabloid claimed so. Gossip Cop revisits the story to dish what we discovered.

The Gaines Welcoming Baby Number Six?

In April of last year, In Touch professed that the Fixer Upper couple found out the gender of their sixth baby on Joanna’s 42nd birthday. Apparently, this was wonderful news for the couple, as all their other endeavors had been paused — just like everyone else’s! A supposed source was quoted as saying, “The coronavirus has them all cooped up. It’s forced them to stop all production on all the new shows for their Magnolia Network, which they’ve been excited about,” adding, “Everything’s on hold.” However, the tabloid added, “Some things just can’t wait though. Joanna got the best present ever! She and Chip are having another baby.”

What’s more, this shady outlet revealed that the Gaines family received an envelope from their doctor that included the gender of this supposed baby. “On Jo’s birthday, they decided to open it and share the news with their five kids. They found out it’s a girl!” One tipster gushed. The tabloid then essentially recaps what the family has been doing since having their fifth child two years ago and concludes with a source mentioning, “Chip and Jo never thought they’d be lucky enough to have six kids, let alone afford them all, but they’re blessed that they can. This is going to be the best year ever for the family.”

Five For Chip And Joanna Gaines

While this story is seemingly more truthful than many others, including particular details about the gender reveal and family plans, it’s completely bogus. These home improvement gurus may love their big family, but a sixth was obviously not added to the mix. Rather, the tabloid invented the entire story. Gossip Cop was lucky enough to speak with Gaines’ official spokesperson, who dutifully denied the claim, exclaiming, “The story is completely false. I would’ve gladly told [In Touch] the same thing had they bothered to reach out for comment before running to print utter fiction.”

Hilariously but unsurprisingly, Gossip Cop had literally busted the exact same narrative by the exact same tabloid just months prior. In January of 2020, In Touch ran a story alleging the Gaines family discovered news about a sixth baby on Christmas. Does the outlet have some weird fascination with gender reveals on holidays? It seems so.

One More Thing

Other tabloids aren’t innocent either, and Gossip Cop successfully debunked these myths as well. Last September, OK! suggested that the stylish handy couple were fighting over money after lockdown stressed their venture plans. Once again, In Touch claimed that Joanna Gaines was at war with Christina Haack and Erin Napier, two fellow home improvement stars, for stealing their thunder. This same publication also tried to assert that the Gaines’ entitled attitudes were causing their network premiere delays. Looks like these tabloids need a Fixer Upper on their reporting skills.

