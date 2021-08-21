Chip And Joanna Gaines Ditching Texas For Hollywood?

Are Chip and Joanna Gaines ready to give up their life in Texas in exchange for Hollywood? A recent tabloid speculates the famous power couple is making plans to move and expand their brand. Gossip Cop investigates the plausibility of this story.

Extending Their Brand To Hollywood?

In Touch reports that Chip and Joanna Gaines are eager to grow their Fixer Upper empire. And moving to California is the next step in doing so. According to a source, the couple has “looked at homes in Montecito,” which would “allow them to more easily boost their brand in LA.”

Apparently, Chip and Joanna are eager to add a touch of glamour to their show. And fixing up homes in California “would make for great TV,” the insider states. Additionally, sources say the move to a location with a beach nearby would be good for the couple’s five kids.

After the recent release of Magnolia Network, the source says Chip and Joanna are looking to keep their brand relevant. The best way to keep anything relevant? Move it to Hollywood!

Celebrity Friends Pushing For The Move?

Another reason Chip and Joanna are eyeing a move to California is access to more celebrity clients. The couple has already assisted Jennifer Lopez and Reese Witherspoon with home renovations. And the insider reports that Chip and Joanna “don’t get as starstruck as they used to, so they’d fit right in.”

Reality Check: Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Happy In Texas

Although it may be a profitable opportunity to move to California and further grow their brand, Chip and Joanna are quite happy living in Waco, Texas, for now. The “insiders” that the magazine claims to have access to are distributing entirely false information.

In fact, a rep for Chip and Joanna told Gossip Cop information that is the complete opposite of what the tabloid reports. “I can assure you there are no plans whatsoever for Chip and Joanna to expand their businesses beyond Waco,” the rep said. In fact, the rep continued, “there are no plans to move to California or anywhere for that matter. As captured in the newest season of Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna literally just renovated their home in Waco.”

False Assumptions About Chip And Joanna Gaines

Gossip Cop debunks tabloid stories on Chip and Joanna Gaines frequently. In May 2020, In Touch claimed the couple’s Magnolia Network launch was delayed because of their diva attitudes. However, the decision to delay the network’s launch was only influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and nothing more.

Other tabloids, like the Globe, have also made false assumptions about Chip and Joanna’s lives. Their Magnolia brand collapsing and a sixth child on the way are just two false assumptions tabloids have made in the past. Essentially, these outlets are looking to stir the pot, as Chip and Joanna are content with their current work-life balance.