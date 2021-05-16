Chip And Joanna Gaines Accused Of Being Divas At New Network

Are Chip and Joanna Gaines divas at their own network? Last year, Gossip Cop debunked a story that said their precocious demands were the cause of the Magnolia Network’s delay. Let’s look back on that story and see what ended up happening.

Failure To Launch

According to In Touch, Chip and Joanna Gaines were too “high maintenance,” and it forced their Magnolia Network to be delayed. A source said everyone at the Discovery Network “wants to keep them happy, so they’re saying yes to everything. But some of the things they ask for outrageous.” The Gaines’ were perfectionists, and a source says “Everything has to be the highest quality, have the best production values” to satisfy them.

The tabloid never bothered to explain what these specific demands actually are. If these so-called sources feel confident calling them “divas,” then shouldn’t there be a litany of preposterous demands? The story was thin on evidence and high on hearsay.

Gossip Cop brought this story to a spokesperson for Chip and Joanna Gaines who told us the story “could not be further from the truth.” They added, “The decision to delay the network’s launch was solely influenced by pandemic-related production delays. Nothing more to it.”

What’s Going On Now?

The launch of the Magnolia Network has been rather star-crossed, although it looks like it’s finally getting off the ground. The new multi-platform network will replace the DIY Network in January 2022. After years of delays, the network will officially launch with a sleet of new programming.

Obviously, the launch of this network had nothing to do with being “divas” or perfectionism. COVID-19 threw Chip and Joanna Gaines’s entire plan out of control. It’s also rather strange to blame the creators and leaders of the network for holding the network back. There’d be no Magnolia Network without the Gaines family.

Other Bogus Stories

It’s worth noting that this outlet claimed Chip and Joanna Gaines would welcome a sixth baby in 2019. That was totally false, as are all the other rumors about a sixth child. These pregnancy rumors are as pervasive as they are bogus.

Tabloids frequently invent issues between Chip and Joanna Gaines. The National Enquirer claimed they were fighting over money, and that they were fighting over the reboot of Fixer Upper. Since they’re still together and on the same page, these stories just look silly. The Magnolia Network is finally happening, and this story is still false.

