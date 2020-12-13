Who is Chico Bean? All About The Iconic 'Wild N' Out' Cast Member

To date, Chico Bean has revealed very little about his personal life. There's never been word of a girlfriend or wife for the comedian. However, the 33-year-old is the father of a 12-year old, Pierce Chanel. Bean has never publicly talked about her mother, but he takes regular opportunities to praise his daughter on social media. "I dont know how the time has went so fast but what I do know is that God gave me a angel on earth & I'll cherish her every single moment that I live on it," he wrote on Pierce Chanel's ninth birthday.