Cher Worried Son Chaz Bono's Girlfriend Is Bad News?

Chaz Bono, the son of Cher, has been dating former child star Shara Blue Mathes for about a year now. One tabloid claims Mathes is a dangerous ex-con who has Cher worried. Gossip Cop investigates.
The story comes from Globe which claims Bono is living in “hooker heaven.” The tabloid says “Cher was blindsided by learning her sex-swap son, Chaz Bono, is determined to marry a girl with a criminal history,” Mathes. The “Believe” singer “fears Chaz… is headed for disaster and her reluctance to approve the romance has triggered a new feud with her child.”
The tabloid then details the criminal past of Mathes. It mentions a 2002 drug bust and a 2005 arrest “for prostitution and loitering in Hollywood.” It also details how Mathes is “still legally married,” which only further perturbs Cher. Bono is still determined to “take things to the next level” despite his mother’s concerns.
Tabloids can’t make up their minds about Bono. In November, the National Enquirer, which is owned by the same company as the Globe, ran the exact opposite of this story. It said “Cher is heartsick” because Bono and Mathes were “stuck in limbo.” In that version of the story, Cher had “given her blessing to his romance with Shara,’ and hoped she would get to see the two get married after putting “things on hold indefinitely because of legal red tape.” So which is it?
These two stories are incompatible with one another. Gossip Cop doesn’t think either one is completely accurate, but it just goes to show how little these tabloids really know about these stars.
All the drama mentioned in this Globe story is ancient history. It constantly refers to Bono as “sex-swap Chaz,” which is disgraceful, and details crimes committed by Mathes over a decade and a half ago. Both Mathes and Bono are recovering addicts who are well aware that Mathes is finalizing her divorce. There’s nothing sinful going on between these consenting adults.
The truth is there is no imminent wedding or family drama. Bono and Cher are still close, for he said she was checking in perhaps too much during the quarantine. Cher recently opened up about watching her son transition. She said, “Chaz is so happy, so unbelievably happy, and I don't know what [other] people's problems are.”
Bono and Mathes have been clean for years and are currently living together in Los Angeles. These stories try to make drama by focusing squarely on the worst parts of Mathes life and ignores all the progress she’s made. The two are definitely still together, contrary to the Enquirer report, and definitely have the support of Cher, contrary to the Globe report, so both stories are false.
Cher has been repeatedly targeted by Globe with some especially terrible stories. It claimed she was on her deathbed back in June and claimed she was obsessed with freezing her corpse. The Enquirer has joined its sister outlet in reporting Cher's death for years now. Cher is still alive and well despite these reports, so clearly these outlets have no real insight into her or her family’s life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
