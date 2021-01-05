Cher Worried Son Chaz Bono's Girlfriend Is Bad News?

‘Wedding Plans Crash’

Tabloids can’t make up their minds about Bono. In November, the National Enquirer, which is owned by the same company as the Globe, ran the exact opposite of this story. It said “Cher is heartsick” because Bono and Mathes were “stuck in limbo.” In that version of the story, Cher had “given her blessing to his romance with Shara,’ and hoped she would get to see the two get married after putting “things on hold indefinitely because of legal red tape.” So which is it?