Cher Skipping Prenup For Vegas Wedding With 27 Year Old Mystery Boy Toy?

Is Cher still betrothed to a mysterious 27-year-old man? Gossip Cop confronted this story 365 days ago, which is more than enough time for the wedding to happen. Let’s look back on this story and see how it shook out.

Cher Risking It All For Love?

According to OK!, Cher had finally found love with a much younger dream boy. An insider said, “Cher’s dated a lot of men in her life but it’s different from her beau. They just get along so well.” The Moonstruck star was even risking her fortune, for she was deciding to go without a prenup. A source said she was ‘planning to wear an outrageous dress” while her fella would wear an “Elvis-inspired” suit.

Gossip Cop debunked this story by pointing out the obvious: how can these so-called insiders know so much about this wedding yet not even know the name of the groom? This is a major detail of the story, yet it goes completely unreported. The cover also promised to go inside Cher’s “secret love affairs” with Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, yet they don’t even come up once. This was a bait and switch story lacking basic detail.

Did Cher Get Married?

Since this story was so vague in the first place, it should come as no surprise that Cher did not get married. She hasn’t publicly dated anyone since splitting up with Tim Medvetz around 2013, and it looks like she’s single to this day. The wedding bells have not toled for Cher, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk the story.

What’s She Up To?

Cher has not announced a plan to go on tour, nor does she appear to be returning to Las Vegas. She recently opened up to People about her love affair with Kilmer. She said, “he’s like nobody I’ve ever known,” and marveled at their ability to stay friends.

Other Tall Tales

OK! regularly invents weddings that don’t actually happen. It claimed Britney Spears was marrying Sam Asghari, but that doesn’t look possible until her conservatorship ends. It also unveiled Keanu Reeves’ plans for a backyard wedding, yet he’s still unwed. The same goes for Leonardo DiCaprio. At least the tabloid knew their partner’s names, so those stories were marginally more believable than the Cher one.

As for Cher, The Globe just crassly reported that she was hooking up with younger men after getting vaccinated. Cher’s always been sex-positive, but there’s was no proof to back this story up whatsoever.