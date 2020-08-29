Cher Planning To Marry 27-Year-Old Mystery Man?

Is Cher walking down the aisle again? A magazine reports the iconic singer is marrying a mystery man who is 47 years her junior. Who is this unnamed beau? Gossip Cop has looked into the story.
In a new issue by OK!, the magazine insists 74-year-old Cher is having the wedding of her dreams. The cover of the magazine teases the identity of her supposed fiance while also stating the singer is ready to risk it all by not having a prenup and she’s exposing her other “secret love affairs.”. The publication’s cover story notes the singer never gave up on finding her soulmate and her patience has finally “paid off.” The outlet’s source alleges the Moonstruck actress has been “quietly” dating this much younger man and the pair recently got engaged.
The insider says Cher and her fiance met through a mutual friend and after a few months the unknown man moved into her Malibu home. “Cher’s dated a lot of men in her life but it’s different from her beau. They just get along so well,” says the insider. The magazine’s tipster adds the man proposed to Cher with a 16-carat yellow gemstone.
“Cher’s planning to wear an outrageous dress. It’s a partially sheer, sequined gown with a glittery headpiece designed by her good friend, Bob Mackie,” dishes the insider, adding the groom’s attire will be “Elvis-inspired.” The story continues that Cher hopes to be walked down the aisle by her son, Chaz, and she’s asked her younger son, Elijah, to perform a special song at the reception. As for the list of attendees, the publication states A-list celebrities such as Dolly Parton and Tina Turner, are expected to be there.
The narrative concludes with the informer claiming Cher has “shocked” her friends by not getting a prenup and doesn’t care for one because she’s “in love.” “Cher swears this time is forever,” says the source. The anonymous insider concludes, “Cher’s got a great guy, plus she’s talking about getting into politics and maybe even doing a final tour with her man beside her. One thing about Cher is, she never stops.”
It's a bit strange this “source” who is unnamed and untraceable knows, in great detail,l the specifics of Cher’s “wedding” like the guest list, what she'll be wearing, and the plan for the ceremony, but not the NAME OF THE GROOM. Strange to know all these details and leave out that one. It's not exactly a minor detail! Additionally, the magazine asserted Cher would “reveal” her past lovers and had pictures of Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, and Sonny Bono on the cover. Yet, there’s no mention about any of these men in the piece. Gossip Cop believed this entire premise is just a figment of the magazine’s imagination. And it turns out our suspicions are correct as a rep for the singer has denied the story.
It seems that the tabloids are all over the place when it comes to reporting on the Mermaids star. Two months ago, the Globe purported Cher was on her deathbed with a rare disease. The paper contended the singer’s friends feared she was “knocking on death’s door,” however this wasn’t remotely true. Gossip Cop revealed Cher was fine and in a good health despite the outlet’s ridiculous story.
Last year, the same tabloid claimed Cher’s addiction to plastic surgery was ruining her career. The magazine’ phony premise asserted “friends” of the singer were worried no one would recognize her because of the number of surgeries she’s had. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Cher who dismissed the bogus story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.