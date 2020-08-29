Cher Planning To Marry 27-Year-Old Mystery Man?

Who Is Cher's Mystery Lover? Gossip Cop Gets To The Bottom Of This

It's a bit strange this “source” who is unnamed and untraceable knows, in great detail,l the specifics of Cher’s “wedding” like the guest list, what she'll be wearing, and the plan for the ceremony, but not the NAME OF THE GROOM. Strange to know all these details and leave out that one. It's not exactly a minor detail! Additionally, the magazine asserted Cher would “reveal” her past lovers and had pictures of Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, and Sonny Bono on the cover. Yet, there’s no mention about any of these men in the piece. Gossip Cop believed this entire premise is just a figment of the magazine’s imagination. And it turns out our suspicions are correct as a rep for the singer has denied the story.