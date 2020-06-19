Cher On Her 'Death Bed' With Rare Disease?

Is the iconic singer, Cher, on her death bed due to a rare disease? A tabloid claims the singer is. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
“Sick Cher Knocking On Heaven’s Door” reads the headline for a new article in the Globe. The magazine insists Cher is “scarily ill, having trouble breathing, and can’t get out of bed. This is leading “friends” of the singer to believe she’s on “death’s door.” The outlet purports concern for the legendary entertainer arose when she tweeted that she was very sick and too under the weather to attend the recent protests for the police slaying the Minnesota man, George Floyd.
“Cher wouldn’t have missed the marches unless she absolutely couldn’t get up. Everyone is convinced she is on her deathbed,” a so-called source tells the publication. The story notes how the singer has been dealing with the Epstein-Barr virus since the 1980s which has now left her “depressed” and “bedridden” for months on end but also “wreaked havoc on her kidneys and heart.” The outlet then quotes a “life span” expert, who hasn’t treated Cher, but adds, “People who suffer from chronic fatigue can keep that disease for the rest of their lives.” The outlet then concludes for Cher, “that may not be much longer.”
There’s a lot to unpack with this story, but let’s start with the correction that Cher is not dying. A rep for the singer denied that outright. Plus, the Globe alleged the singer was “bedridden” and “scarily ill” but Cher just posted on her Twitter page photos of herself out amid the current pandemic. Also, Cher released a new song last month for UNICEF, so if she was “out of breath” or that sick, she most certainly couldn’t record a song. Moreover, the singer was indeed diagnosed with Epstein-Barr in the late ’80s, but Cher has been managing the virus since her diagnosis decades ago.
This also wouldn’t be the first time the tabloid was wrong about the singer. In October 2018, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable tabloid for alleging Cher was dating Tom Cruise again. The entertainers did have a brief fling over 30 years ago but since then, the two didn’t rekindle their romance, as we proved. Still, that didn't stop the outlet from following up in the bogus story with yet another untrue tale.
A year later, Gossip Cop debunked the publication again for claiming the supposed romance between Cher and Cruise“ was over. Through our investigation, we once again corrected the narrative that there wasn't a "rekindled" romance between the two to begin with. It appears this was just an attempt by the publication cover its tracks of its first phony report a year earlier. . Gossip Cop dismissed the phony tale at the time, of course.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.