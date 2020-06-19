Cher On Her 'Death Bed' With Rare Disease?

“Cher wouldn’t have missed the marches unless she absolutely couldn’t get up. Everyone is convinced she is on her deathbed,” a so-called source tells the publication. The story notes how the singer has been dealing with the Epstein-Barr virus since the 1980s which has now left her “depressed” and “bedridden” for months on end but also “wreaked havoc on her kidneys and heart.” The outlet then quotes a “life span” expert, who hasn’t treated Cher, but adds, “People who suffer from chronic fatigue can keep that disease for the rest of their lives.” The outlet then concludes for Cher, “that may not be much longer.”