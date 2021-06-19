Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story.

Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’?

Twelve months ago, the Globe reported Cher was “scarily ill, having trouble breathing, and can’t get out of bed.” These concerns arose after Cher tweeted she was too under the weather to make it to the George Floyd protests that were rocking the United States at the time. An inside source speculated, “Cher wouldn’t have missed the marches unless she absolutely couldn’t get up. Everyone is convinced she is on her deathbed.”

The tabloid noted Cher had been afflicted with the Epstein-Barr virus in the 1980s, which left her “depressed” and “bedridden” for months at a time and “wreaked havoc on her kidneys and heart.” According to the tabloid’s “life span” expert, “People who suffer from chronic fatigue can keep that disease for the rest of their lives,” and for Cher, “that may not be much longer.”

Cher In Her Last Days?

So, is it true Cher is living on borrowed time? Of course not, and a representative for Cher denied the story outright. While Cher has been open about how the Epstein-Barr virus has caused her to struggle with chronic fatigue, there’s no evidence her condition has worsened. Despite the tabloid’s claim that the singer is “bedridden,” Cher is far from retired and is still active in her career. The icon is still performing and putting out new music.

In more recent news, it has been confirmed that a biopic of Cher’s legendary career is in the works. Cher also remains active on social media, advocating for charitable causes and promoting the organization Free The Wild. She even starred in a wildlife documentary, Cher & the Loneliest Elephant, showcasing her work to save an elephant stuck in a zoo in Islamabad under cruel conditions.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Health

While plenty of tabloids get the facts wrong about celebrities’ health, the Globe is notorious for lying about celebrity health scares. Not long ago, the outlet claimed that Prince Harry was “rushed to psych ward” after suffering a breakdown. The magazine then alleged that Betty White had become a “recluse,” and hadn’t seen her friends and family for some time. Most recently, the tabloid alleged friends of Dick Van Dyke had “grave fears” for his health as the actor turned 95. Since none of these claims amounted to anything, it’s safe to say the Globe has no insight on celebrity health.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Stripping Prince Harry Of Titles, Forcing Him To Divorce Meghan Markle?

Why Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Abandoning Him

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Caitlyn Jenner’s Body ‘Failing On Her’ After Plastic Surgery And Old Injuries?