Chelsea Handler’s ‘Near-Fatal’ Skiing Accident Put Others In Danger?

Chelsea Handler is a fan of skiing — especially without a lot of clothes on — but was her recent accident worse than she let on? One report says that her jokes are disguising what was actually a deadly serious incident. Here’s what’s being said.

Chelsea Handler Takes A Tumble

“Chelsea Laughs Off Near-Fatal Ski Spill” reads a story from the latest issue of the National Enquirer. According to the outlet, the jokes she’s been making about her injuries after a ski crash are in bad taste because she’s actually “lucky she wasn’t paralyzed — or even killed!” An unnamed insider says, “Skiing is no joke. Stars like Sonny Bono and Natasha Richardson have died after tragic ski accidents. People should never take it lightly — especially a celebrity with the ability to influence so many young people!”

Aside from letting fans know that she had torn her meniscus, the comedian also described her injured toes on Instagram, writing, “One’s definitely broken, the other might just be in a bad mood, and my arm broke a tree, but I can ski down almost anything now.” While she was obviously being a bit light-hearted in her descriptions, the source says “she’s sending the wrong message” by daring to joke about it. “She should be telling people to be more careful on the slopes,” they conclude. “This is a dangerous sport!”

Chelsea Handler, Serious Spokesperson

You know what really communicates the dangerousness of a certain activity? Describing how many separate and painful injuries you acquired despite being with a top-tier instructor. While it is true that hurtling down a mountain can be risky, the same could be said for nearly every activity. Should Shaun White have refused to smile after landing a trick because it’s dangerous? Should Tony Hawk never say “That was rad!” after seeing a kid do an ollie because they could have been hurt if they fell? For what it’s worth, Chelsea Handler has told her followers to be safe out on the slopes.

The more important question here is why is the National Enquirer of all publications declaring that it’s important to be cautious with words? After all, it’s the Enquirer that loudly declared that Chelsea Handler was feuding with Jennifer Aniston through its online edition a number of years ago, a story that was made up to do nothing but cause drama and insult the two women. It’s also the same tabloid that’s thrown nothing but misinformation and baseless speculation into the investigation of Tiger Woods’ brutal car crash a few weeks ago.

The Enquirer has also published some of the most outlandish and silly rumors about other accidents and injuries throughout its sordid history, including one article from 2018 that said George Clooney was suffering from severe brain damage after a motorcycle accident. Chelsea Handler’s crash could have been worse, yes, but she’s not encouraging people to ski without a helmet or do stunts without supervision.

