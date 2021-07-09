Chelsea Handler Talks ‘Crush’ On NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, Where They Stand Now After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Last year, Chelsea Handler was a bit perturbed after New York governor Andrew Cuomo “ghosted” her, but she’s singing a different tune these days. The comedian appeared on the Sway podcast recently and gave an update on her feelings about the embattled governor after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. It’s safe to say Handler would no longer consider herself a “Cuomo-sexual.”

Chelsea Handler’s Totally Done With Andrew Cuomo Crush

Chelsea Handler is “O-V-E-R” her crush on Andrew Cuomo a little over a year after she “offered” herself up to the New York governor. During an appearance on The View last October, the comedian admitted that she was terribly attracted to Cuomo, telling the co-hosts, “First of all, he’s like a big giant—he came in like the Incredible Hulk, right?”

She added, “He was like, ‘wear a mask,’ I was like, ‘I’ll wear a mask, I’ll put a mask on every part of my body. I want to flatten your curve, and you can flatten my curve and then we can both apex together.’” Handler went on to request assistance from the ladies in getting Cuomo to call her back, confessing, “I did have a conversation with Cuomo a few months ago, and I did ask him out on a date. And he did say yes. And then I never heard from him.”

A Total Change Of Heart

While there are apparently no hard feelings over the ghosting, which Cuomo justified later, also on The View, by insisting that he only dated New York residents, Handler has had an abrupt change of heart when it comes to the scandal-plagued politician. This week, she was interviewed on the New York Times podcast Sway and made it clear that she was no longer crushing on him after several women who previously worked for him came forward with sexual misconduct claims.

“I offered myself up to Andrew Cuomo,” she recalled, jokingly adding, “In the pandemic, I was very turned on by his morning news conferences, as many of us were.” That all changed after she found out about the allegations lobbed at him, however. “I found out all the stuff we found out about him … and I thought, well, I guess, this is a guy that doesn’t like it offered up. So my crush with him is, yes, O-V-E-R,” she proclaimed.

She said that she could tell he was metaphorically “feeling himself” during the few phone calls the two had before joking that he “could have literally been feeling himself.” “I’m not sure. We weren’t FaceTiming, so I can’t tell if he was pulling a Jeffrey Toobin,” she added, referencing the writer who was fired from the New Yorker after masturbating during a Zoom call with colleagues. Cuomo has denied the allegations of sexual misconduct and has refused to resign as governor, but that clearly doesn’t matter much to Handler. Seems like she’s definitely moved on.

