Why Tiger Woods Isn’t Thrilled About Upcoming HBO Documentary News Why Tiger Woods Isn’t Thrilled About Upcoming HBO Documentary
This Celebrity Was The First Followed By Biden's @POTUS Account After Being Blocked By Trump News This Celebrity Was The First Followed By Biden's @POTUS Account After Being Blocked By Trump
Kim Kardashian 'Already Dating' Amid Divorce Rumors? News Kim Kardashian 'Already Dating' Amid Divorce Rumors?
Lebron James' Net Worth And What He Spends His Fortune On Celebrities Lebron James' Net Worth And What He Spends His Fortune On
News

Chelsea Handler Strips Down For Biden’s Win

Chelsea Handler in a black top and blue pants posing in front of an Atomic Blonde Display
(Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com)

Chelsea Handler seems to have perked up once the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris kicked off yesterday. Her dislike for Donald Trump is almost as well-known as her tendency for exhibitionism, and her latest post is proof of both. The comedian posted a somewhat unconventional reaction to the transition of power, calling it "a day to celebrate."

While riding a ski lift, the actress quickly worked to undo her jacket and shirt before exposing her censored breasts, all set to the tune of Bruno Mars' "24k Gold." It probably won't go down as the best choreography that people saw yesterday, but her four million followers certainly seemed to like it. Fellow stars Ilana Glazer and Michelle Pfeiffer left encouraging comments, with Glazer awarding Handler several crown emojis. Handler captioned the video, "Today is a day to celebrate."

Of course, Chelsea Handler has been comfortable with her body for years now, even when it's awful nippy outside. She briefly got banned from Instagram in 2014 for posing topless atop a mountain and standing in a good amount of snow. Now, it seems like she's figured out how to evade any social media strikes with a few well-placed emojis. We can't say that it's our go-to for celebrating, but so long as Handler is having fun while celebrating democracy, that's all that matters.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Drew Carey Quitting 'Price Is Right,' Leaving Hollywood

Tiger Woods Trying To Win Back Ex Lindsey Vonn?

Claudia Conway Shares Disturbing Videos Of Alleged Abuse By Mother Kellyanne

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Marrying In France?

Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson Getting Remarried?

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

Related

George Clooney Chatting With Katie Holmes 'Several Times A Week' Worrying Amal?