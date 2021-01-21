Chelsea Handler Strips Down For Biden’s Win

Chelsea Handler seems to have perked up once the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris kicked off yesterday. Her dislike for Donald Trump is almost as well-known as her tendency for exhibitionism, and her latest post is proof of both. The comedian posted a somewhat unconventional reaction to the transition of power, calling it "a day to celebrate."
While riding a ski lift, the actress quickly worked to undo her jacket and shirt before exposing her censored breasts, all set to the tune of Bruno Mars' "24k Gold." It probably won't go down as the best choreography that people saw yesterday, but her four million followers certainly seemed to like it. Fellow stars Ilana Glazer and Michelle Pfeiffer left encouraging comments, with Glazer awarding Handler several crown emojis. Handler captioned the video, "Today is a day to celebrate."
Of course, Chelsea Handler has been comfortable with her body for years now, even when it's awful nippy outside. She briefly got banned from Instagram in 2014 for posing topless atop a mountain and standing in a good amount of snow. Now, it seems like she's figured out how to evade any social media strikes with a few well-placed emojis. We can't say that it's our go-to for celebrating, but so long as Handler is having fun while celebrating democracy, that's all that matters.
