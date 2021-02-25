Chelsea Handler Pays Tribute To Daft Punk By Skiing In Nothing But A Thong And Pasties

Chelsea Handler is a champion when it comes to baring it all in the blistering cold. The comedian posted a video of her shredding the slopes in a thong and not much else, all set to the music of the now-disbanded Daft Punk.

“I’m learning that no matter what country I’m in, I like to take my clothes off and smile,” she wrote in the caption. While skiing, she sipped a drink in one hand and took a puff with her other. Handler wore a helmet with a Canadian and American flag attached, as well as pasties of each of the flags “to give a big shout out to the two countries I have the strongest ties to,” she explained in the caption. Today marks her 46th birthday, and besides celebrating her own body, she says she’s trying to do some good for the occasion.

She also used her caption to urge people to donate to the charity Can’d Aid in order to help supply clean drinking water for people affected by the severe winter storms in Texas.

January Jones wished her a happy birthday in the comments and called her “a hero and gift to us all,” while Juliette Lewis left a string of supportive emojis. Olympian Lindsey Vonn cheered her on, as did Jenna Bush Hager and Selma Blair.

Chelsea Handler is no stranger to braving the cold without clothes nor is she at all shy, but her ski skills alone are impressive enough in her latest upload. She previously celebrated the Inauguration of Joe Biden by flashing on the ski lift, so it’s not exactly a surprise to see her celebrating her birthday in her birthday suit. If this is Handler’s way of bringing attention to a good cause, than more power to her.

