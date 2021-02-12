Chelsea Handler Loves Getting Naked In The Snow

Chelsea Handler can’t get enough of stripping down in the snow. She just uploaded a saucy photo of herself posing nude, with a few books strategically hiding away enough of Handler’s figure to keep the post Instagram appropriate. Those books did very little to completely hide Handler’s very enviable figure.
There have been a slew of celebrities posting scantily clad photos of themselves to Instagram, including a strange, but not unwelcome, trend of ladies exposing almost all while posing in the snow. This isn’t the first time Chelsea Handler has exposed herself while in a snowy location, but this time around, she’s showing off a lot more skin.
In the photo, Handler poses wearing only a helmet and a pair of boots. The comedian is using her nudity to promote the books she used as strategically-placed coverings, writing in the caption, “Do you like to keep warm with a good book? Do you like to have fun with reading? I do. If you do too, here are a few books I love that I think you might enjoy too.”
The books are probably going to get less attention than the very bare Handler, but it’s admirable that she gave the books a shout-out. There’s only so much streaming TV and binge-watching a person can take, so perhaps a good book is what we all need to get through the rest of this pandemic.