Chelsea Handler Bares Almost All In Nearly Naked Pool Photo To Celebrate Pride Month

Background of Bill And Hillary Clinton with a photo of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen embedded in the bottom right corner News The Clinton’s $250 Million Divorce, John Legend Done With Chrissy Teigen, And This Week’s Top Marriage Woes Reports

Love is apparently not in the air for these high-profile couples. From wandering eyes to national scandals, multiple reports have surfaced in the last week claiming multi-million dollar divorces are in the works for many famous pairs. Gossip Cop investigated each and every one, check out our findings below. Report: Hillary Clinton ‘Finally Dumping’ Bill […]

 by Laura Hohenstein
A photo of Wendy Williams making an impassioned speech is laid on top of a photo of Jamie Spears on the red carpet News Wendy Williams’ Latest Controversial Statement Scrubbed From ‘Wendy Williams Show’ YouTube Channel

Wendy Williams has had an extreme change of heart after listening to Britney Spears’ emotional testimony about her experience being under a conservatorship for 13 years. Previously, the Wendy Williams Show host had sided with Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and argued that the pop star still needed to be controlled by a conservator. Now the […]

 by Brianna Morton
Image of three various self tanners. Lifestyle 5 Self Tanners That Will Give You Glowy Skin Without The Stink Or Streaks

I searched the internet for the best self-tanners that are safe, sans streaks and smell great. Here’s what I found.

 by Melanie A. Davis
Blake Shelton, in a dark blazer, cuddles up with Gwen Stefani, in a red dress Celebrities Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Secretly Married, Planning Second Public Wedding, Per Report

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton already married? Multiple reports are promising details about their secret wedding. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Sweet Escape’ According to the National Enquirer, Stefani and Shelton have accidentally let it slip that they’ve already gotten married. Stefani posted a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption “she’s getting married,” and […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

Chelsea Handler Bares Almost All In Nearly Naked Pool Photo To Celebrate Pride Month

Brianna Morton
10:15 am, June 25, 2021
Chelsea Handler wears a white, lacy dress to the MTV Video Music Awards
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Chelsea Handler is closing out Pride Month in style, and we’re not talking about her clothes because it looks like she forgot to wear any. The blonde comedian’s latest Instagram post showed off her long, tan legs to a very flattering effect as she laid on a pool floatie with nothing more than a rainbow flag covering her. Handler looks absolutely amazing and it’s clear that she knows it. 

Chelsea Handler Barely Covered Up In Sexy Pool Snap

Pride Month may be almost over, but if there’s one person who knows how to keep the party going until the very end, it’s Chelsea Handler. The comedian has been spending a lot of time by the pool this summer and her most recent pool pic is perhaps the sexiest of all. In the picture, Handler lounges on a white pool floatie designed to look like a miniature yacht. 

The inflatable raft is absolutely massive. Even with Handler splayed out across it, there’s still more than enough room for another adult to hop on. Despite the utter gorgeousness of the raft, however, it was Handler that took center stage of the photo. On her head, she wore a silly, frilly headband with two rainbow antennas sticking out of it. 

Across her body, she wore a rainbow flag and apparently nothing else. Her shoulders were bare where a bikini top or swimsuit strap might be, though she did wear a small, delicate choker necklace. The angle of the picture also made Handler’s legs look about a mile long. In the caption, Handler wrote, “From my pride float to yours, happy pride!” 

It seems like Handler is enjoying her summer so far. The Chelsea Lately star has uploaded several pictures of herself modeling swimsuits and hanging out by the pool. Each look she’s tried out has looked even better than the last, from her saucy red one-piece to her utterly sexy emerald green bikini. Strangely enough, it’s not the warmer season that causes Handler to strip down to next to nothing. 

She also had a habit of losing her clothes during the winter and spring, when she spent most of her time hitting the slopes. Even in the snow, Handler had no problem taking off her top and getting her blood warmed up with some good, healthy exercise. With this kind of year-round exposure, Handler’s going to have no trouble eliminating tan lines.

