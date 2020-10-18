Check Out Kathy Griffin's Stunning $15.9 Million Bel Air Mansion For Sale - Photos Included!

While Bel Air Crest offers amenities such as tennis courts, putting greens, and perfectly manicured landscapes, it's hard to imagine anyone would ever want to leave the house if they called this 13,336-square foot mansion home. Featuring eight bedrooms, ten full and two half baths, this spacious estate has an open design that is perfect for parties.

Let's start with the grand foyer, with its spacious layout and divine marble floors. To the right, is an elegant but inviting living room with large French doors that open to the exterior to let in warm air when desired.