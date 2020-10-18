Check Out Kathy Griffin's Stunning $15.9 Million Bel Air Mansion For Sale - Photos Included!

Actress and comedian Kathy Griffin is known for her unapologetic humor, and apparently, she should also be known for her excellent taste in home decor! Her stunning Bel Air estate in a celeb-studded gated community just hit the market. Purchased back in 2016, this home surely holds a special place in Griffin's heart as it's the location of her second wedding to long time boyfriend Randy Bick that occurred this New Year's 2020. Now it appears the couple is on to new digs, as the mansion is now listed for $15.9 million according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
While Bel Air Crest offers amenities such as tennis courts, putting greens, and perfectly manicured landscapes, it's hard to imagine anyone would ever want to leave the house if they called this 13,336-square foot mansion home. Featuring eight bedrooms, ten full and two half baths, this spacious estate has an open design that is perfect for parties.
Let's start with the grand foyer, with its spacious layout and divine marble floors. To the right, is an elegant but inviting living room with large French doors that open to the exterior to let in warm air when desired.
Continue down the foyer into one of the main living/entertaining areas, including a large, open kitchen that directly flows into a family room that looks perfect for kicking back with friends or family.
Upstairs the master suite boasts gorgeous mountain views, a 1,100-square foot balcony, two huge walk-in closets, and a stunning bathroom with probably one of the most enviable bathtub setups I've ever seen.
Other rooms in the home include a cozy home theater and expansive wine cellar that can hold up to 1000 bottles of vino.
The backyard is no less impressive, featuring spacious gathering areas complete with a pavilion and a 25,000-gallon infinity-edge pool, offering truly incredible views.
The home is currently listed with Bravo's Million Dollar Listing stars Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman.