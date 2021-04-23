Chaz Bono Weight Loss: Here’s How Cher’s Son Once Lost Over 60 Pounds

Perhaps you recall Chaz Bono’s weight loss transformation from back in 2013. Prior to revealing his brand new bod, Cher’s son was dangerously overweight. When doctors warned that he was at risk for a number of health conditions, Bono rose to the challenge and peeled off the pounds. It’s been years since he stepped out with a healthier physique, so we’ve been wondering what he looks like these days. Is he a victim of the quarantine 15, or did he manage to keep the weight off? Check out pics of Chaz Bono in 2021 for the answer.

Chaz Bono Is Cher And Sonny Bono’s Son

(s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

Chaz Bono was born on March 4, 1969. As the child of Cher and Sonny Bono, he’s well-acquainted with show business. The golden-haired toddler could often be seen singing and bantering with his parents on the 1970s variety show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.

But the little kid who grew up on stage went through brave changes as an adult. In 1995, Bono came out as a lesbian in a cover story for The Advocate. He wrote about the personal journey in two books: Family Outing: A Guide to the Coming Out Process for Gays, Lesbians, and Their Families, and The End of Innocence.

Starting in 2008, Bono began an official transition from female to male. By 2010, he had officially changed his gender and name to Chaz Salvatore Bono. He documented his journey in the documentary Becoming Chaz; it premiered at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival and was later acquired by Oprah’s channel OWN.

Bono uses his fame to serve as a tireless advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. It helps that he has the support of his mom, but Cher once confessed that her acceptance required an adjustment period.

“It wasn’t easy,” Cher said in 2020. “Like I remember calling, and the old message — the old Chaz message was on the phone — and that was very difficult. But then you have one child, but you don’t really lose them — they just are in a different shape.”

But as long as Bono is in a good place, so is she.

“Chaz is so happy, so unbelievably happy, and I don’t know what the people’s problems are,” she said “They’re fearful, and they just don’t understand how to react to it. Some of it’s religious, I’m just not sure why it’s such a big thing.”

Chaz Bono’s Weight Loss Started In 2012

Gender transitioning wasn’t the only change Bono has been through in the last decade. Fluctuating weight has always been a struggle, too. In 2005, he battled the bulge by joining the cast of VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club.

Unfortunately, the results didn’t stick. By 2012, Bono tipped the scales at 250 pounds. He attributed his size to a number of factors: impossible standards set by his mother during his childhood, cravings during a period of drug addiction, and hormonal imbalances that kicked in during his transition.

Bono used TV as an accountability coach a second time in November 2012, when he was a guest on The Doctors.

“For you to be successful on this journey, you have to be willing to acknowledge that your entire relationship with weight your whole life was thrown off-kilter at a very young age,” said former host Travis Stork.

Bono concurred. Over the next year, he reformed his lifestyle and checked into the show with updates. By September 2013, he returned to unveil a 70-pound weight loss.

“I just feel much more comfortable in my skin now,” said the 183-pound Bono on a later episode of The Doctors. “Everything is easier, everything physically is easier, everything feels better, and emotionally I just feel more comfortable, more confident.”

(Photo Works / Shutterstock.com, Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Chaz Bono Claimed That “Diets Don’t Work”

As expected, Bono shed the pounds through good old-fashioned methods, including smarter food choices.

“Diets don’t work. You just have to change what you eat, and I have,” he told People in 2013. “I cook a lot of different stuff. I really avoid grains and starches, so meats and vegetables, and fruits are my diet.”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant also got his body moving. “I still enjoy dancing. I still take classes,” he told the magazine. Martial arts training became a part of his routine, too.

Has Chaz Bono Kept Off The Weight Off In 2021?

The odds of Bono keeping the pounds off were stacked against him, but it looks like he finally put an end to his cycle of yo-yo dieting. Eight years after celebrating his weight loss, he appears to have maintained his physique.

Bono has been through so many major changes in his life; perhaps his weight is a sign that he’s finally in a stable, happy place. Kudos to him for sticking with it, and for living his life so fearlessly.