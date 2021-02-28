Charlize Theron Refuses To Do ‘Mad Max’ Sequel Because She Hated Working On The Original?

Charlize Theron wowed critics and fans in Mad Max: Fury Road. The Academy Award-winning film has yet to receive a follow-up, leaving many heartbroken and puzzled. One tabloid claims no follow-up has happened because Theron hated working on the original. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Charlize ‘Max’-ed Out On ‘Mad’ Sequels’

Last May, the National Enquirer claimed that Charlize Theron was so angry over the shooting of Mad Max: Fury Road that she “has told producers ‘thanks, but no thanks’ to coming back for a planned sequel.” The actress received rave reviews but “insiders said she won’t walk down that ‘road’ again.” Theron “called it a ‘rotten experience’ and it’s still giving her nightmares,” an insider said.

Theron didn’t get along with her co-star Tom Hardy, which a source called a “miserable relationship… though they eventually patched things up.” The “shooting conditions in the Namibian desert were horrifying,” and she “hated being away from her” children. Theron also “hated taking orders” and wanted “to call the shots.” The article concluded by saying that director George Miller was “eyeing… Anya Taylor-Joy for the lead role” of Furiosa.

That’s Not What Happened

This tabloid was correct about The Queen’s Gambit star being eyed for the role, for Taylor-Joy been cast to star in the new Mad Max film. What the tabloid doesn’t mention is that this is going to be a prequel. Theron didn’t decline the film, for she wasn’t asked back at all. Miller is simply going in a different direction with the character and follow-up.

Theron Loved ‘Fury Road’

In an interview with THR, Theron talked about her disappointment over not being cast in the new Mad Max film. She said, “It’s a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best.” She added that it was “a little heartbreaking” to not be asked back, but she added, “If he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner.”

There Is A Bad History Here

This tabloid reports bogus stories about Charlize Theron all the time. It recently took some Instagram posts out of context to invent a bogus feud with the Jenners. It called her the most hated woman in Hollywood, which is harsh and absurd considering how in-demand she is. It also invented a feud between Theron and Jennifer Aniston over the affections of Brad Pitt. Clearly, this is the last place you should look for accurate Theron news.

Gossip Cop is more inclined to believe the words Theron herself is saying over the words of the Enquirer, so this story is totally false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kim Kardashian Already Has Her First Celebrity Suitor After Divorce Filing

Kanye West’s Got A Celebrity Suitor Of His Own After Divorce Filing

Prince Charles Trying To Get Custody Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Son?

Report: ‘Fixer Upper’s’ Chip, Joanna Gaines Feuding With ‘Home Town’s’ Ben, Erin Napier

Brooke Shields Barely Back To Walking After Major Injury