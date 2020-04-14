Does Charlize Theron Need A ‘Matchmaker’?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Charlize Theron is single and has been for quite some time, or at least hasn’t publicly announced that she’s in a relationship. This has led to quite a bit of insulting so-called “journalism” from tabloids about how “desperate” she must be for a mate. Here are a few choice pieces that Gossip Cop has busted on the subject.

Back in May 2018, OK! ran a story about how Theron couldn’t “get a date” and was depressed because of it. “She’s starting to ask friends to set her up,” an unnamed source told the magazine. “Everyone assumes men are lining up for her, but they’re often too intimidated to ask her out.” The suspicious tipster also added that “if she doesn’t find somebody soon, she may even join a dating site.” Gossip Cop dismissed this story as obviously fabricated: in two recent interviews at the time, Theron had stated that she didn’t want to be set up by friends and that she had tried a dating app but found it “just awkward.”

That June, the National Enquirer, which is owned by the same company as OK!, picked up the rumor, claiming that Theron was “desperate” for a date. It was essentially the same baseless report: Theron was asking friends to set her up, was considering online dating, and was just too intimidating for men to ask out. Gossip Cop had already busted this story the month prior: Theron wasn’t considering online dating and had stated that being set up felt “like more work than something [she] would really enjoy.” These tabloids lack both truthfulness and originality.

In April 2019, OK! was back again with a story about how Sandra Bullock was helping Theron find a boyfriend. This wasn’t long after Theron had described herself as “shockingly available” in an interview. After that statement, Bullock supposedly took pity on the Atomic Blonde actress and offered to act as Theron’s “wing woman” in setting her up with a friend of her boyfriend, Bryan Randall. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the situation, who assured us the story was nonsense. Moreover, Theron had recently revisited that “shockingly available” comment in another interview and added that she wasn’t looking for a relationship at that time.

In October, it was Nicole Kidman’s turn to help Theron find a man, at least according to Star. A supposed insider said that Theron “has a thing for musicians,” and so Kidman was looking to set her up with a friend of Keith Urban’s. Our trusted source once again confirmed to Gossip Cop that the story was false. The tabloid was obviously just cashing in on some of the hype surrounding Kidman and Theron’s then-upcoming movie, Bombshell.

In January of this year, Star was back with the exact same phony claim that Kidman was trying to set Theron up with one of Urban’s friends. Theron, the tabloid’s “insider” said “gave up on finding love in Hollywood” and Kidman had suggested she try Nashville. Kidman allegedly had “suitors lining up to meet Theron” in Music City that were “180 degrees from what you’d find in LA” – a “huge draw” for Theron, according to the tabloid’s insider. But a source close to Theron again told Gossip Cop that the story was false, just like the last one. When Charlize Theron actually starts dating someone publicly, you can bet that these untrustworthy tabloids will not be the first places you hear about it.