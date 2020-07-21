Charlize Theron Most Hated Woman In Hollywood?

Was Charlize Theron considered the “most hated woman in Hollywood?” A tabloid recently made that allegation. Gossip Cop investigated the matter and came to our own conclusions.
According to the National Enquirer, “ballsy” Charlize Theron went a step too far after the actress “trashed” several male celebrities and even “Tinseltown itself!” Anonymous sources supposedly spilled the beans about what it was like to work with the Old Guard star to the outlet, snitching, “Charlize has rattled nerves and upset people high and low on the chain of command. It’s to the point where no one really likes to work with her.”
The source then listed all the reasons Theron was supposedly hard to work with, explaining, “She darkens everyone’s day with her scathing opinions, tart-tongued remarks and stubborn refusal to listen to anyone else. She’s losing friends because she can be so darn difficult.”
The outlet then recalled several occasions where Theron seemingly “trashed” a handful of male celebrities. First up was Theron’s Mad Max: Fury Road co-star Tom Hardy. “She called Tom insecure and thought he was in over his head, short and not that cute,” the snitch insisted, adding, “Charlize let it be known Tom was a poor candidate to follow Mel Gibson, the original Mad Max.”
In what the outlet termed a “catty swipe,” Theron admitted five years after the film was released that she didn’t have enough “empathy” for what Hardy was going through in trying to fill Mel Gibson’s Mad Max shoes. It’s not just co-stars who supposedly caught the sharp edge of Theron’s tongue.
At least one of her former partners, fellow actor Sean Penn, felt its sting after the actress emphatically denied rumors that she and Penn had ever been engaged. “She considers the period they dated a waste of time and [has] written it off as a bad experience,” the source said.
Even Steven Seagal found himself on the wrong side of Theron, who made fun of an online video of the martial arts expert fighting in Japan. The insider said of Theron’s views on Seagal, “She hates Steven Seagal not just because she thinks he’s a phony, but for the way he treats women.” Theron has also supposedly “slammed” Hollywood for the “unrealistic standards” and “ageism” women face. These views, combined with Theron’s outspoken nature, will only make things harder for the actress, possibly both professionally and in her personal life, the source concluded. “Charlize isn’t going to stop, but she’s paying a hefty price. Soon she won’t have a friend left in Hollywood!"
While it’s true that there was definitely tension on set between Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, that has since become water under the bridge. The two stars admitted as much in an interview with the New York Times in May. The Enquirer of course took Theron’s words out of context in their article to make it seem as if the Oscar winner was making a “catty swipe” at her former co-star, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Filming Mad Max: Fury Road was an exhausting experience for everyone involved. The cast filmed in Namibia during the brutally cold winter months, which caused one actress, Riley Keough, to suffer hypothermia. Much of the core cast had to film incredibly short sequences while crammed together in a truck for several months, as well. It would be much more of a surprise if there weren’t tensions on set. Regardless, after the film was over, and with five years to reflect on her experience with Hardy, Theron explained, “I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves instead of saying to each other, ‘This is scary for you, and it’s scary for me, too. Let’s be nice to each other.’”
Hardy agreed with Theron’s assessment, adding, “I would agree. I think in hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced, partner in me.” Both actors made a mistake in how they handled the situation, but they chose not to point the finger at each other and instead reflected on what they could have done differently to make the situation better. As for Theron’s comments about Penn...all she did was vehemently deny that they were engaged. And it seems a bit unfair to single out Charlize Theron for making fun of Steven Seagal, since he’s been teased by pretty much everyone for years now. Was Theron ever the “most hated woman in Hollywood?” Most certainly not, Gossip Cop found.
It comes as no surprise that more rumors about Theron supposedly being difficult to work with have sprung up again. Last year, Life & Style reported that Theron was being “difficult” on the set of Bombshell. Gossip Cop proved that was not the case. It’s also no surprise that the Enquirer is behind this latest piece of gossip, since this is the same outlet that insisted that Jennifer Aniston and Theron were feuding over Brad Pitt. Gossip Cop found evidence to prove that ridiculous rumor was as false as the friendless claims.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.