By Elyse Johnson |

Charlize Theron is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood today. The blonde beauty has had her fair share of exciting and dramatic roles throughout her career. From portraying a convicted serial killer to an evil queen, Theron certainly knows how to deliver powerful performances. Because of her work ethic, the actress seemingly portrays each character effortlessly. Theron shared which roles are her favorite one’s to play when it comes to picking certain characters.

“I became very aware of women in certain circumstances not being allowed to play by the same rules guys get to play by. I was actively looking for a protagonist that could break those rules,” Theron stated. The South African actress continued that she looks for particular characters that she likes to embrace.

Charlize Theron has emotional ties to acting

Theron is often tied to these roles due to her childhood. When the actress was a teenager, her mother shot and killed her father in an act of self-defense. Theron shared that even though that was a tough moment of her life, she survived it. She continued, saying that she is not “fearful of darkness” but more so is intrigued by it because it explains human nature better. She compared this to some of the characters she’s portrayed.

“People like Aileen Wuornos that people just want to label and, like, shove under a rug. Nobody wants to examine that human. Nobody wants to look at that person and say, ‘But why did this happen?’ I’m fascinated by the why. Because in many ways, I am here today because of the why,” she told the New York Times.

Theron portrayed Wuornos, a female serial killer who was executed for her crimes, in the biographical crime-drama, Monster. Theron won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role, and the movie itself garnered critical acclaim. Other films that have put the actress on the map include Atomic Blonde, North Country, Bombshell, and Mad Max: Fury Road. Theron added that she has “resisted” the connections between the characters she picks, such as Ravenna from Snow White and the Huntsman, who she considered to be a “mess”.

Theron does admire the turmoil these characters face and their strength. “I mean, you’d be an idiot not to put it together that I like women who can struggle, and win the struggle, and get out of their situations. They’re not victims, but they’re also not superheroes,” she stated.

Gossip Cop recently dispelled a rumor that the actress’ demeanor scares off men. An alleged source claimed that men were scared of the actress’ forthrightness and would “shrink” in her presence. This was proven to be a false story based on demeaning Theron’s openness and personality.