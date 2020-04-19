Was Charlize Theron Being ‘Difficult’ On The Set Of ‘Bombshell’?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Charlize Theron was being difficult during the production of the film, Bombshell. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found there was no truth to it. Looking back, it’s easy to see how ridiculous the article was.

Twelve months ago, Life & Style argued that Theron “lost her cool” while on the set of the film. According to the outlet, Theron, who portrayed Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, was a nightmare on set. “Charlize is never happy with the edits, clashes with the director and has the crew walking on eggshells around her,” a so-called insider told the magazine. The tipster continued, “Charlize might be intimidating and some people may even joke that she’s just like the real Megyn Kelly. But Charlize has made it clear that she doesn’t care about what anyone thinks.”

The outlet contended that the actress was feeling “pressure to pull off” playing Megyn Kelly which led to her being “very difficult” to work with. While it can be a challenge for actors to get into character, the story was completely fabricated. Charlize Theron was not demanding on set, despite what the tabloid claimed. A few months before this article came out, the Daily Mail showed photos of Theron on set, laughing and “all smiles.” It didn’t look like the actress was being “difficult” or giving the crew a hard time.

Furthermore, Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the situation, who assured us that the story was untrue. The tabloid was completely off-base with its claims, which isn’t surprising since the magazine has been wrong about Charlize Theron before. Earlier this year, we busted Life & Style for saying that Theron and Channing Tatum were being set up on a date by Seth Rogen. The unreliable publication contended that Rogen was trying to set up Theron with the 21 Jump Street actor and an alleged source claimed that both of the actor’s camps were “interested” in this hookup.

The entire narrative was bogus. Gossip Cop checked with our insider from Theron’s camp, who confirmed that there was “zero-truth” to the story. In May 2019, we debunked the phony tabloid for falsely claiming that Theron was going on a date with Trevor Noah. The magazine alleged Noah “had a crush” on Charlize Theron for years and finally decided to “act on it.” Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it was inaccurate. We dismissed the bogus article at the time, and this latest story is just another one of the tabloid’s made-up tales.