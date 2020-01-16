Charlize Theron Scares Off Men?

Truth rating: 0

Charlize Theron is asking her friends how to be more approachable because she’s scaring off men? That’s the bogus premise in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can correct it.

According to OK!, the Bombshell star hasn’t been able to get a date because she’s too domineering. An alleged source is quoted as saying, “Guys are intimated by her confidence and forthrightness. They shrink in her presence.”

The supposed insider goes on to say that Theron is switching up her dating tactics to avoid driving men away. “She’s getting advice from friends on how to be more approachable. Before, she’d be out to dinner, firing off 100 questions before the entrees arrived, then she’d wonder why there was no second date.”

The seemingly phony tipster says the actress is also “learning to lighten up and laugh a little, and not take things so seriously.” The “source” concludes, “Charlize has never had to work on herself life this, but she knows it’s necessary if she wants to find the right guy.”

The magazine’s article simply isn’t true. Last year, Theron said on The Howard Stern Show that she’s casually dating, but it’s not a vital aspect of her life. The actress explained her “time is opening up a little bit more” as her two kids get older, but there’s “no pressure” when it comes to finding a relationship. “I live a very simple life. I’m not a high-maintenance person,” she added.

This past October, Theron told Glamour she “hasn’t been in a relationship for a very long time” and “never wanted to get married.” She added, “Those are things that are not hard for me, because they’re innately my truth.” Theron isn’t frustrated with her love life, nor is she scaring men away. The idea she takes herself too seriously isn’t accurate either. One can watch virtually any interview with the actress to see she has a great sense of humor. Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Theron, who assures us the report is ridiculous.

This wouldn’t be the first time OK! has made up a story about the actress struggling to find love. Last year, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Sandra Bullock was trying to help Theron find a boyfriend. That article was also total fiction.

Meanwhile, the tabloid insisted this time last year that Theron was dating Brad Pitt. So, did she scare off the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star? The magazine’s latest article makes no mention of Pitt at all, and Theron herself has dismissed the romance rumors surrounding them. It’s safe to say OK! has zero insight into the actress’s personal life.