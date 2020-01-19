Charlize Theron, Channing Tatum Romance Developing?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

There’s no romance developing between Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum, despite a bogus tabloid report. Gossip Cop can debunk the premise. It’s completely fabricated.

“Charlize & Channing: It’s On!” reads a headline in the latest issue of NW. It’s not, but the accompanying article says “sparks are flying” between the two stars. An alleged insider tells the magazine that Tatum “got a hold of her phone number,” but doesn’t provide any additional details of how he went about doing so.

“He’s 100 percent interested,” says the supposed tipster. “She’s loving the attention and is the first to admit he gave her major flutters when they danced together at the Oscars in 2013.” The two did in fact dance together on stage at the 2013 Academy Awards, but that tidbit doesn’t add any validity to the outlet’s story. “She’s just waiting for him to ask her out properly, but she can tell Channing is a little intimated by her,” adds the questionable source. “Even though he’s not her normal type, she’s willing to see where this goes.”

The seemingly imaginary insider continues, “In her mind, he’s nice, good with kids and he’s obviously hot, so it’s definitely worth trying. She’s keen to have a date for the Oscars next month – and Channing might just cut the mustard.”

This is a very random love connection that only exists in the pages of NW. This storyline seems to have been invented because Theron is single and Tatum recently split from Jessie J after a year of dating. It should be noted, however, that Tatum and Jessie J have been spending time together in Los Angeles over the past week or so. The singer even joined the actor on an outing with his 6-year-old daughter.

Gossip Cop hasn’t been able to confirm whether or not the exes are back together. It’s possible they’re just staying friendly, but when People magazine reported on the split, the reliable outlet noted that Tatum “is super busy with his career and as a dad.” It’s highly unlikely the actor is now chasing Theron considering his recent breakup was partly due to his busy schedule. It’s even more unlikely he’s pursuing the Atomic Blonde star while still hanging out with his ex.

The tabloid’s report is also a variation of a Life & Style story we debunked last week. That magazine claimed Seth Rogen had set up a date between Theron and Tatum. This latest article makes doesn’t reference the Knocked Up star, but the narrative remains untrue. A source close to Theron already told us there was “zero truth” to the idea she’s developing a romance with the Magic Mike star.

It would also be unwise for anyone to get their news about Theron from NW. Just last month, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Theron was pregnant and the baby belonged to either Brad Pitt, Zac Efron or Adam Driver. Naturally, this latest article makes no mention of that insane scenario.