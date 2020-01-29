Charlize Theron, Channing Tatum Dating?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Are Channing Tatum and Charlize Theron dating? Only in the fantasy world of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it completely false.

“Channing and Charlize DATING!” proclaims OK! underneath pictures of the two stars photoshopped to make it appear like they posed together. The magazine’s main piece of evidence is an unidentified “insider,” who claims the two had been interested in each other for years. They performed a dance together at the Oscars in 2013, which the insider says revealed “major chemistry” between them. But it wasn’t until the end of 2019 that they were both single and, allegedly, ready to make things official.

In a suspiciously detailed account, the insider goes on to say that, following Tatum’s recent breakup with singer Jessie J, Theron “let it be known through mutual pals that she was interested in him, and then one day her phone rang and it was Channing.” Despite a supposed “intense” physical attraction, the two are “taking the budding romance day by day.”

Whether this tipster has an overactive imagination or is merely a construct of OK!’s own fantasy world, Gossip Cop can debunk this story as false. Last April, as the article mentions, Theron did describe herself as “shockingly available” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. However, there is no evidence to support any romance with Tatum. Reps for both Tatum and Theron deny rumors the two are in a romantic relationship. The whole thing is made up.

Furthermore, Tatum is no longer on the market. On January 24, the actor seemingly confirmed on Instagram that he and Jessie J are back together following their brief split last month. The couple appeared on a red carpet together the same day. It seems OK! concocted its story prior to these events, but didn’t bother to pull the phony article prior to going to print.

OK!’s story is only the latest in a recent slew of fabricated rumors about a possible Tatum/Theron relationship. Earlier this January, Gossip Cop debunked a similar story from NW speculating on a developing romance between the two stars. The week before that, Life & Style made the false claim that Seth Rogen, Theron’s Long Shot co-star, had set her and Tatum up on a date. With Tatum and Jessie J reunited, the tabloids would be wise to drop this ridiculous saga. It’s never held any truth, and that’s become increasingly clear as time goes along.