What Happened To Charlie Sheen And Denise Richards’ Reality Show?

By Laura Broman |

What happened to Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards doing a reality show together? That’s what one tabloid claimed was happening last year, but it wasn’t true. Gossip Cop busted the phony story and the passing year has only further proven it to be untrue.

On February 18, 2019, the Globe published an article claiming Sheen and Richards, “desperate” for money, were in talks to start their own reality series. A rather suspicious source apparently informed the tabloid of this, adding that a reality show would be “perfect” for the friendly ex-spouses as they’re “actually quite funny together.”

Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be complete nonsense, as anyone who looked into it would. At the time, Richards was already busy with her own reality show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Sheen had publicly stated that he has no interest in being a part of the Bravo series. Moreover, a spokesperson for Sheen assured Gossip Cop on his behalf that the rumor was nonsense. That flimsy story seems to have been based on nothing but the magazine’s need tot fill its pages.

One year later, it’s even more obvious how bogus this story was. No news of a forthcoming reality show has hit the presses. Furthermore, Richards is not only still a Real Housewives, regular, she also joined the main cast of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful last year. Needless to say, the actress has her hands full for the time being.

Meanwhile, it’s true that Sheen has made headlines in the past for his tumultuous domestic life, workplace scandals, and bizarre public statements – like when he claimed he had “tiger blood” in an infamous ABC interview. But more recently Sheen has kept his life largely off screen following an HIV-positive diagnosis in 2015.

Sheen confirmed on Jay Leno’s Garage last September that he had been sober for a year and a half. “It just hit me, that I knew it was time to make a change,” he told Leno. “And it didn’t require anything super dramatic and crazy and front-page news.” With that kind of mentality, it seems tremendously unlikely that Sheen would sign on for a reality show about his life.

Rather than leveraging her personal drama with her ex for money, Richards maintains a laid-back attitude towards the media’s fascination with it. On a Good Morning America interview in March 2019, the reality star was asked how she feels about tabloid speculation on her life and Sheen’s. “It doesn’t bother me,” she said. “People know who he is, he’s very iconic. I’m so used to it.” After a well-publicized breakup in the mid-2000s, Richards and Sheen reconnected as friends and have been close ever since.