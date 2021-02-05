What's Up With Charlie Puth's Eyebrow? How The Pop Singer Got His Signature Scar

Recently, chart-topping artist Charlie Puth celebrated the fifth anniversary of his double Platinum debut album Nine Track Mind. The singer has not only garnered millions of fans for catchy singles like "Attention," but for his distinctive look. Puth sports a large slash through his right eyebrow, and it's actually inspired people to search for "Charlie Puth eyebrow tutorial" on Google.
But this noticeable feature isn't a style statement. What is sometimes mistaken as the work of a razor is actually a scar caused by a freak accident. Get the real story on Charlie Puth's eyebrow scar—and then, if you still want to, go ahead and shave a line in your brow anyway. It's a safer alternative to how he earned the look.
Over a decade ago, Charlie Puth was an unknown teen who posted comedy vids and cover songs to his YouTube channel. Today, the 27-year-old is a chart topping solo artist who has been nominated for a Golden Globe and multiple Grammys. He's also the winner of two 2016 Billboard Music Awards (Hot 100 Song, Rap Song).
Puth blew up in 2011 when he was discovered singing Adele's "Someone Like You" on YouTube by Ellen DeGeneres. The talk show host snapped him up for her then-burgeoning record label, eleveneleven, which he then left in late 2012 for a deal with Atlantic. Puth has since released two studio albums, both of which produced Billboard hits including "We Don't Talk Anymore," "See You Again," and "Attention." If you're still not familiar with him, watch the music video for the latter single and see what all the fuss is about:
In January 2020, Puth announced that a third album had been scrapped "because none of the music felt real. It’s almost like I was trying to be too cool in a way."
First things first: Charlie Puth does not purposely shave a line into his right eyebrow. In 2014, he tweeted an explanation for the facial scar, writing, "I was bit by a dog when I was 2 and almost died from head trauma. My eyebrow is permanently like that. I don't shave it. Spread the word."
But his early attempt to set the record straight fell on deaf ears. "People who don’t know me very well think that I just intentionally shave that part of it," he said in a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly, "So now I see people on Twitter shaving that part of their eyebrow and saying, 'I’m a Puther for life!' and I’m like, 'Oh, goodness! I hope your mom doesn’t get mad at you.'"
In a 2016 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Puth revealed that the dog was a black Labrador ("Of all dogs," he said). For more on how his eyebrow has led to unexpected opportunities, check out the interview:
Puth found a clever way to reclaim power from his traumatic childhood experience. At a December 2019 concert in San Antonio, he introduced his audience to the new pup he had adopted from the local Humane Society.
"When I saw that Black Lab, I'm like, 'I'm a hilarious individual and self-deprecating, so I'm going to get a Black Lab and name it Charlie' and that's exactly what I did," he told 96.1 NOW radio host Russell Rush. "I'm very, very happy. I'm glad I adopted, too. I never would have thought I would wake up in Texas and adopt a dog. Get this? They got him on December 2nd, which is my birthday."
Watch him bring Little Charlie on stage:
For Puth to pick the very breed that caused him so much pain is equal parts ironic and admirable. And we're happy to report that Little Charlie is nothing but a loving companion who is more likely to lick than bite.