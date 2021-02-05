What's Up With Charlie Puth's Eyebrow? How The Pop Singer Got His Signature Scar

Puth blew up in 2011 when he was discovered singing Adele's "Someone Like You" on YouTube by Ellen DeGeneres. The talk show host snapped him up for her then-burgeoning record label, eleveneleven, which he then left in late 2012 for a deal with Atlantic. Puth has since released two studio albums, both of which produced Billboard hits including "We Don't Talk Anymore," "See You Again," and "Attention." If you're still not familiar with him, watch the music video for the latter single and see what all the fuss is about: