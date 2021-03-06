In less than two years, 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio went from an unknown high schooler in Connecticut to TikTok’s reigning queen. People may not comprehend her overnight success, but that hasn’t stopped businesses from wanting a piece of her. Charli’s status has led to some very lucrative opportunities: a spot in a Super Bowl commercial, an upcoming Hulu show, and more brand sponsorships than you can keep count of. Not bad for a girl whose claim to fame is lip-syncing and dancing for a few seconds at a time.

But what exactly does it pay to be one of the most-followed creators on the social media platform? Brace yourself before finding out Charli D’Amelio’s net worth.

Charli D’Amelio Is The Most Followed Creator On TikTok

With over 108 million followers and almost 9 billion likes, Charli D’Amelio is hands down one of the most famous people on TikTok. What’s incredible is that she only subscribed to the platform in May of 2019. Her content isn’t anything out of the ordinary—they’re just a series of dancing and lip-syncing videos made from her bedroom. “Don’t worry, I don’t get the hype either,” she once wrote in her user bio.

“I never really expected anyone to see my videos other than my friends,” she told the Washington Post in May 2020. The first time she received a sudden influx of likes was four months into using TikTok. “It was crazy,” she said. “No one knows how to react to that. There’s no guidebook of what to do when you go viral on an app.”

Perhaps her humble, girl-next-door vibe accounts for her appeal. “Literally everybody on the Internet sees Charli as just like a normal girl,” added fellow TikTok star Madi Monroe. “They look at her, and they’re like ‘Oh, my gosh, I could do that, too.'”

But a more cynical theory about her popularity is that it was paid for by her wealthy father. In September 2020, the TikTok channel Spicy Opinions accused Charli’s dad—former Republican State Senate candidate Marc D’Amelio—of buying followers for his daughters (in case you’re not in the loop, Charli’s older sister Dixie is also a major TikTok personality).

“Can we talk about Charli and her sudden rise to fame for a sec?” asked Spicy Opinion’s anonymous author. “This app has been around for about 5 years. Not ONCE has somebody rose to fame so quickly and with SO MANY FOLLOWERS.

“This has literally never happened before, how and why is she the first, especially with such mediocre content?” they continued. “I’m not saying she doesn’t deserve it, but it doesn’t add up… I’m not saying she sold her soul but her dad is sus.”

Neither Charli nor her dad replied to the charges. However, Dixie wrote “lol what” in the comments section.

It’s entirely plausible. Marc did once hint that his business savvy plays a part in his kids’ success. “I work in New York City,” he told The Atlantic in a December 2020 profile of his daughter. “I’ve been around brands my entire career.” Following Charli and Dixie’s rise to fame, he established the media company D’Amelio Family Enterprises; the entire family is also signed with United Talent Agency. If Charli is going to make it big, the entire clan wants to come along for the ride.

Whether or not Marc D’Amelio bought his kids followers is irrelevant. At this point, there is no denying that real eyeballs fall on Charli’s content. She did have one controversial hiccup in November 2020, when a bratty moment caused her to lose a million followers in a single weekend. But at the end of the day, the quasi-scandal barely put a dent in her overall following, and corporate brands are still willing to pay handsomely to align themselves with her.

What Does Charli D’Amelio Spend Her Money On?

As a 16-year-old, Charli probably doesn’t have a huge say in where her money goes. She most likely leaves her finances in the hands of her parents and managers.

In December 2020, the family sold their Connecticut home for $914,000 after two months on the market. In order to support their daughters’ careers, they headed West and upgraded to a $5.5 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills. Although they don’t own it outright, they are enjoying the 5,500 square foot contemporary space for an estimated $35,000 per month.

But when she can, Charli definitely isn’t afraid to splurge on herself or the people she loves. In August 2020, she spoiled big sister Dixie—and made sneakerheads green with envy—by gifting her with a pair of Dior x Air Jordan sneakers worth $30,000.

And despite the COVID-19 pandemic, she continues to travel for fun. In January 2021, the siblings posted pics from an extravagant influencers vacay in the Bahamas. (The trip drew the ire of many social media critics, but the sisters never commented on the matter.)

Charli is also getting an early start as a generous patron of the arts. This year, the professionally trained dancer donated $100,000 to the American Dance Movement. Her only stipulation was that the money would be divvied ten ways and granted to 10 separate national dance centers.

“This was a wow moment for us,” said Teresa Hough, Executive Director at Ballet Spartanburg (the South Carolina dance company was among the recipients). “The email and phone call was such an unexpected surprise. At first we thought it was a joke. We are overwhelmed that we were selected.”

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us and brings more awareness to dance,” added 12-year-old student Campbell Milner. “I hope it will inspire even more girls to come here to dance.”

What Is Charli D’Amelio’s Net Worth?

So is there a payoff for making content full-time? In Charli D’Amelio’s case, the answer is a resounding yes—at 16, she currently has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Although Forbes listed her as being worth half that in August 2020, things move quickly in the world of social media.

Charli earned $3 million in 2020 alone. But her profile is only growing larger thanks to public appearances with stars like Jimmy Fallon and Bebe Rexha. In a huge moment, Charli even received Jennifer Lopez‘s stamp of approval.

“When I met Charli D’Amelio at Super Bowl LIV in 2020, I could see she had that spark you need as a performer or entertainer to draw an audience,” the pop star wrote in Time100’s Next 2021. “When Charli dances, she connects. She’s the biggest new teenage star right now, and it’s not simply that she dances on TikTok. She’s the best at it. When she dances, people want to be like her. Her authenticity comes through the screen… Charli shows that the days of simply waiting to be discovered for your talents are gone. Put yourself out there on your own terms, and as Charli has proven with true authenticity, they will come.”

In the last year, Charli has built partnerships with Prada, EOS, and Dunkin’ Donuts. And don’t forget her merchandise: fans are willing to spend $60 for her hoodies and $42 for her nail polish sets, among countless Charli-approved products.

If she stays on brand and avoids controversy, we project that by the end of 2021, Charli’s net worth will be astronomically higher.