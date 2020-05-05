Channing Tatum Liked Jessie J’s Incredibly Sexy Instagram, Are They Back Together?

By Brianna Morton |

Jessie J and Channing Tatum might be at the “off-end” of their on-again, off-again relationship, but the Magic Mike star’s reaction to the British pop star’s most recent Instagram post is causing fans to believe the couple might soon be back on. The couple recently broke up again after getting back together earlier this year, but it may be too soon to count them out for good. Honestly, considering how hot that particular photo is, no one can blame Tatum for reacting.

Jessie J brought the heat when she posted a sultry photo of herself, which was taken by photographer Brian Ziff. The pop star bared almost everything as she posed in a red, frilly, see-through blouse. A pair of heart-shaped emojis over the singer’s breasts kept the star appropriate enough for Instagram. The “Price Tag” singer had a cheeky caption to go along with her red hot photo. “My phone flipped onto selfie mode by accident this morning when I was making breakfast,” Jessie J jokingly explained, “Took this.” Despite the joking caption, Jessie J still tagged the hairstylist, makeup artist, and photographer behind the artsy picture.

Of course a photo this hot was sure to catch some people’s attention, namely Tatum’s. The Step Up actor didn’t leave a comment, but he definitely hit the like button on his ex’s photo. Could this be a sign that the love between the American heartthrob and the British pop beauty isn’t quite over? We can definitely hope so, but until there’s credible evidence that the two are reuniting once again, we’ll just keep hope alive.

Tatum and Jessie J have become one of our favorite celebrity couples here at Gossip Cop, even when they’re not together anymore. The two seem to have such respect and love for each other. Just a few months ago, right after the two first got back together, Tatum fired back an Instagram troll who criticized Jessie J’s looks. The Magic Mike star made it very clear that he wouldn’t stand for anyone harassing his then-girlfriend. The former couple were also on good terms after their first break up back in December, according to a source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight. Perhaps Tatum liking his former girlfriend’s Insta post was just about showing her some support and love. Liking this post in particular, however, might be a sign of something more to come, since the two have changed course on a break up before.

Because their romance was so public, as was their break up, the tabloids delight in manufacturing rumors about Jessie J and Channing Tatum. In January, right before news broke that they’d reconciled, NW made the laughable claim that Jessie J was stalking Tatum. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation who assured us this was not the case. All these outlets do is make up stories about these big stars in order to cash in.