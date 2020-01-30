Channing Tatum Only Listened To Kanye West While Filming ‘Jupiter Ascending’

By Elyse Johnson |

Channing Tatum starred in Jupiter Ascending opposite Mila Kunis in 2015. While filming the movie, Tatum used music as inspiration to help him get into character. For the sci-fi flick, Tatum’s sole musical muse was Kanye West.

While it’s not uncommon for artists to study each other while preparing for roles, Tatum puts his own spin on it. The actor says that he restricts his listening to only a particular few songs or albums when he’s filming. As an example of his selective listening strategy, Tatum cited Simon and Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” as his go-to track when he filmed 2014’s Foxcatcher. That choice makes sense since the film had a much darker theme and tone that Tatum hadn’t played before. When portraying Caine in Jupiter Ascending, however, the actor needed something a little more exciting.

Kanye West can make it better

West’s second album, Late Registration, was the actor’s favorite music to listen to while filming the movie. Tatum said that West’s sophomore studio album was responsible for helping him get “hype” for the role. “It gets me amped up and excited, but like ‘I feel good’, not like rageful,” the actor stated in an interview with GQ. Unfortunately, West wasn’t able to help the actor on every front.

The actor also shared that simply looking like the character was a challenge as well. Tatum’s character was a genetically engineered half-human, half-canine soldier. This required Tatum to undergo a physical transformation that was somewhere between outlandish and believable. “I just wanted to make sure that I didn’t look Teen Wolf or something like that,” Tatum joked. Ultimately, it seems like the album helped Tatum focus enough to earn a little praise for his efforts despite the film’s overall poor reception.

West’s music has been known to inspire many people, including fellow artists. Late Registration was originally released in August 2005 and was number one on the Billboard 200. The critically acclaimed album featured several of the rapper’s biggest hits, including “Gold Digger” and “Touch the Sky.”

Channing Tatum heard ’em say

Tatum has often been the subject of an untrue gossip, especially regarding his love life. The White House Down actor split from his ex-wife Jenna Dewan in 2018, and the two share custody of their daughter. Tatum dated singer Jessie J for about a year before the pair called it quits before the end of last year. Though the two have since reunited, the actor still gets brought up in rumors. Just this week, Gossip Cop debunked a rumor that Tatum was getting close with actress Charlize Theron.

West has also been roped into tabloid stories. In December 2019, Gossip Cop busted a rumor that his wife, Kim Kardashian, would leave him if didn’t stop his religious antics. An alleged source close to the couple claimed that Kardashian was getting fed up with her husband’s overzealous religious rules and wanted to divorce him. We immediately debunked this rumor as completely untrue and fabricated.