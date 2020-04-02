Channing Tatum Searched For Perfect Engagement Ring For Jessie J After Fertility Clinic Visit?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton

Tabloids reported last year that Channing Tatum was preparing to propose to Jessie J and the two were ready to start a family together. Gossip Cop took the time to investigate these rumors and came to the conclusion that they were totally fake. Tatum was not preparing to ask the British songstress to marry him, despite the ludicrous details in the story.

Channing Tatum’s fake ring search

At this time last year, Star reported that Channing Tatum was searching for the perfect ring to propose to Jessie J. No price was too high for the Magic Mike star, a source snitched to the outlet. “He wants the ultimate ‘yes’ ring and is looking at options from all the high-end jewelers, like Tiffany and Neil Lane, as well as vintage gems from outside the U.S.,” the suspicious and unnamed “friend” revealed. The notion that an expensive enough ring would guarantee a “yes” from Jessie J is beyond gross, but the source kept going.

Channing Tatum had fallen in love with Jessie J as soon as they’d started dating after his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, which is why he “doesn’t want to waste time,” the insider insists. “But he’s still determined to do this the right way — starting with the best bling he can find.” Part of the reason for his hastiness? A separate “spy” for the publication claimed to have seen the pair in a fertility clinic, where the two looked “relaxed and happy” and sat together in the waiting room with Channing Tatum’s hand on Jessie J’s knee. Of course there’s no further proof of this alleged visit, just the word of yet another anonymous, unverified source.

“Channing really wants to spend the rest of his life with Jessie,” continued the so-called “close pal,” though the outlet doesn’t divulge whose close pal this is. “They were talking about what they want for the future, and they both said, ‘You!’ That kind of says it all right there. It won’t be long before Channing puts a ring on it.” Sad to say, none of the information in this story is remotely close to reality.

Jessie J wasn’t pregnant or stalking the actor

Gossip Cop looked into this rumor and determined it was completely false. In December of 2019, a little over a year after the couple were officially linked together, it was announced that they’d broken up. The split didn’t last long, however, and by the end of January 2020, Channing Tatum and Jessie J were back together. At no point did they announce an engagement and, a year after the outlet claimed they were looking to have a baby, one hasn’t magically appeared. Real life rarely fits the narrative tabloids try to enforce.

Tatum and Jessie J are often fixtures in the tabloids thanks to their high-profile romance. NW reported early this year that Jessie J was “stalking” Tatum to win him back. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the singer who confirmed our suspicions that the story was totally bogus. These publications have zero insight into the personal life of these celebrities, despite the drivel they publish.