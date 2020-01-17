Channing Tatum Jealous Of Jenna Dewan?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Channing Tatum jealous of ex-wife Jenna Dewan now that she’s moved on with her life? That’s the phony story one of the tabloids is selling. Gossip Cop can correct it.

According to OK!, the Magic Mike star is “feeling lost and lonely” following his recent split from Jessie J. Meanwhile, Dewan is expecting a baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee, which supposedly stings even more for Tatum. “Channing feels like he’s back to square one,” an alleged insider tells the outlet. “He’s going on dating apps and getting set up by friends, but it feels like his heart isn’t really in it. While Jenna’s life is coming up roses, he doesn’t know where his is headed.”

The supposed source goes on to say that Tatum is also worried about losing time with his 6-year-old daughter now that Dewan has another child on the way. “With Everly getting a little sibling and probably a new stepfather, Channing sees the writing on the wall – she’s going to be drawn into that family.” The questionable tipster concludes, “Those aren’t things he can offer her at this point, so he feels like he’s on the outside looking in.”

Around the same time this bogus story hit newsstands, Tatum was spotted spending time with Jessie J in Los Angeles, along with his young daughter. It’s unclear if the actor is back together with his ex-girlfriend, but People magazine reported they still “seem very happy together.” Even if the two are just friends, Tatum certainly isn’t “lost and lonely,” as OK! is wrongly alleging.

Back in September, when the news of Dewan’s pregnancy was first announced, E! News reported that Tatum “is happy” for his ex-wife. The trusted outlet noted that Dewan told her ex-husband that she was pregnant before she announced it publicly, and he’s “very supportive” of her having another child.

Additionally, Tatum and Dewan share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter. The ex-spouses are still working to hash out a specific custody schedule, but Dewan’s pregnancy isn’t a factor when it comes how much time Tatum gets to spend with his own daughter. The actor has a very close relationship with his little girl. A new sibling isn’t going to change that. Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation, who confirms the tabloid’s article is complete fiction.

Back in December 2018, Gossip Cop called out OK! for wrongly reporting that Tatum would be proposing to Jessie J over the holidays. The now-exes remained unengaged in the year that followed – until their breakup last month. Earlier in 2018, the unreliable outlet insisted Tatum was secretly dating Amber Heard. He wasn’t. The publication has zero insight into the actor’s personal life.