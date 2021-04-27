Chanel West Coast’s Boyfriend: Here’s What Her Relationship Status Is In 2021

Does Chanel West Coast have a boyfriend? With MTV regularly airing episodes of Ridiculousness, it makes us wonder about her love life. The rapper and TV personality has been Rob Dyrdek’s on-screen sidekick for years, and rumors of a romance between the two never seem to die. Is there any truth to it, and if not, has it gotten in the way of meeting men? Get the facts on Chanel West Coast’s dating history and find out who she’s seeing today.

Chanel West Coast’s Dating History

Believe it or not, the bubbly blonde rapper hasn’t used that massive MTV exposure to play the field. West Coast has a very brief history of public romances—and skeptics are not so sure that one of her relationships was even real.

Liam Horne

West Coast’s only public long-term relationship was with Scottish-born, Los Angeles-based singer Liam Horne. The two dated between 2014 and 2017, and Horne even collaborated with his then-girlfriend on her 2015 mixtape Waves.

Horne is best known for his unusual singing voice, which he employs in unexpected cover songs. His rendition of Imagine Dragons’ “Demons” is the most popular video on his YouTube channel.



The couple’s breakup took place just before West Coast joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. But rather than digitally erasing her from his life, Horne continues to keep old pics of his ex on his Instagram feed.

Solo Lucci

West Coast’s next relationship was with Fort Worth rapper Solo Lucci. Their short-lived romance was documented during her stint on the fourth season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Check out a clip from the show, in which West Coast is confronted by Lucci’s ex, Alexis Skyy.

Many suspected that the couple’s drama was manufactured for the sake of a storyline. West Coast admitted as much in a 2020 interview on the web series Pedis & Mimosas.

“I don’t mean to blast the realness of reality shows,” West Coast said with a laugh after calling Lucci her “TV boo.” She circled back and confirmed that he’s “just a homie.”

Anyone searching for intel on West Coast’s boyfriend is inevitably directed to stories about her and Rob Dyrdek. But the two maintain that they were never an item. Dyrdek, a father of two, has been married to Bryiana Noelle Flores since 2015. He even renewed his vows last year and tweeted that he plans to recreate a wedding for every five years they’re together.

West Coast makes it a point to mention this anytime his name comes up. For instance, in a July 2020 interview with In Touch Weekly, she revealed what she knew about Dyrdek’s time in quarantine.

“Rob’s the type of person who loves to be at home, so he doesn’t mind being stuck at home during a pandemic because he’s kind of a homebody,” she said. “He lives in a mansion with the cutest family. So he’s super happy.”

The only time West Coast has ever come close to making Dyrdek her number one man was during a game of smash, marry, kill. Pedis & Mimosas host Shannon Mack presented the rapper with three choices: Dyrdek, Floyd Mayweather, and Steelo Brim.

“[I’d] probably marry Rob just because I see he’s a very good husband to his wife,” said West Coast. “But there’s no weird feelings there. It’s just a question!”

What Is Her Current Relationship Status?

West Coast is currently single by the looks of her Instagram feed. For now, her priority is making her career blow up. But it’s not like she wouldn’t be thrilled to post pics of a man by her side. She’s just not willing to settle.

“I do like being an independent woman, but I’m really sick of being held down in my career by everyone and their mother,” she said in a now-deleted Instagram story. “Can a successful and powerful man marry me already so this industry can finally stop holding me down?” She capped it off with the hashtags #Single #KeepingItREAL #IWantToBeMarried #WhereAreTheRealMenAt #PowerCouplesGoFar #INeedaRealMan.