Who Is Chandler Belfort? All About The Daughter Of ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ Jordan Belfort

Even if you don't know the name Jordan Belfort, you are probably familiar with his character on film. The ruthless former stockbroker was portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2013 hit The Wolf of Wall Street.
But for all that he and his victims have revealed about his past schemes, little is known about his family. Jordan Belfort's kids—or at least one of them—has grown up to become the complete opposite of her dad. Here's what we know about Chandler Belfort, daughter of the notorious scammer.
Native New Yorker Jordan Belfort always had money on his mind. From selling Italian ices on the beach as a kid to dropping out of dental school the moment he was informed that it wouldn't make him rich, he's only invested his time in pursuits that promise financial gain.
In the late 1980s, following a failed attempt at door-to-door sales, he founded Stratton Oakmont, a brokerage firm where he ruthlessly scammed unsuspecting investors out of nearly $200 million. By 1999, Belfort was indicted for securities fraud and money laundering. He served 22 months of a four-year sentence in exchange for a plea deal in which he admitted to a pump-and-dump scheme with penny stocks.
Belfort documented his life as a hedonistic conman in his 2007 memoir The Wolf of Wall Street. The book's film adaptation was released in 2013 and became director Martin Scorcese's highest-grossing film. Aside from setting a Guinness World Record for the most instances of swearing in a film, viewers and critics were thrilled with Leonardo DiCaprio's performance as Belfort.
Throughout his life, Belfort had the reputation of being a notorious misogynist. He divorced his first wife, Denise Lombardo, while he ran Stratton Oakmont. He was separated from his second wife, Nadine Caridi, after allegations of domestic violence and cheating. The couple was officially divorced in 2005.
Many wonder if a man with that kind of character would dare to have kids. But in fact, Jordan Belfort had two children with Caridi: a daughter and a son.
Chandler Belfort was born on July 29, 1993. She's the first child and only daughter of Jordan Belfort and Nadine Caridi. Her younger brother is Carter Belfort.
Unlike her father, Chandler maintains a private life. She doesn't seem to have a Twitter account, and her Instagram is kept private. Any information we can gather is from her mother's Instagram. In March 2020, Caridi—now remarried and going by the name Nadine Macaluso—revealed on Instagram that her daughter was engaged. She also told the world that Chandler and her fiancé had tested positive for coronavirus.
Now that she's an adult, Chandler has chosen a life that is far from the hustle of Wall Street. According to her LinkedIn profile, she earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology and Spanish Language, Literature, and Culture from Muhlenberg College. In 2017, she enrolled at New York University's Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. Chandler graduated with a master's degree in mental health counseling and currently counsels clients for a private practice in New York.
In the meantime, Jordan Belfort has rebranded himself as a motivational speaker. He reportedly charges $30,000–75,000 for speaking appearances and has an estimated net worth of $100 million. However, a 2013 Bloomberg article revealed that at the time, he had only repaid $11.6 million toward his $110.4 million restitution judgment. Belfort also continues to dodge accusations of shady business dealings, leading one to question whether he's really turned a new leaf.
People might wonder if Chandler's net worth is impressive and whether the bulk of it comes from her father's bank account. It's hard to say, as there are very few details about where their relationship stands. But it's safe to say that between a respectable career and a dad who was known to once own Coco Chanel's yacht, she is probably doing more than okay in terms of her finances.