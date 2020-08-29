Chadwick Boseman Dead At 43 Of Colon Cancer

Chadwick Boseman died earlier today after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The actor's family and representatives released a statement on Twitter explaining what happened and thanking fans for their love and support during his career. Boseman's diagnoses was not publicly known until now.
"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," the statement read. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."
Boseman first rose to prominence with the Jackie Robinson biopic 42 in 2013, although it was his role as King T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther that brought him to the world's attention. As his family mentioned in the announcement, his final project will be in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, a Netflix film directed by George C. Wolfe and also starring Viola Davis. There's been an immediate outpouring of support on social media.