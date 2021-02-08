The Truth About Celine Dion's Weight Loss And Health

Celina Dion earned her reputation as an iconic diva through a lifetime of hard work. The youngest of 14 children, the French-Canadian singer was a star from the time she released her first album at age 13. Dion went on to achieve global fame in the 1990s thanks to hits like "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," "That's the Way It Is," and "My Heart Will Go On" (from the film Titanic). To date, she's the recipient of five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. She also earned a 2016 Billboard Icon award to honor her longevity in the music industry.