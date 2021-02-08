The Truth About Celine Dion's Weight Loss And Health

Celine Dion's fans marvel over the fact that such a powerful voice can come from such a tiny frame, but is it perhaps too tiny? Dion has always been on the slim side, but rumors about her weight and general health have proliferated over the years. Is Celine Dion's weight loss a true cause for concern? Find out what the singer has to say to critics who focus on her physique more than her talent.
Celina Dion earned her reputation as an iconic diva through a lifetime of hard work. The youngest of 14 children, the French-Canadian singer was a star from the time she released her first album at age 13. Dion went on to achieve global fame in the 1990s thanks to hits like "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," "That's the Way It Is," and "My Heart Will Go On" (from the film Titanic). To date, she's the recipient of five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. She also earned a 2016 Billboard Icon award to honor her longevity in the music industry.
Dion capitalized on her success with an exhausting Las Vegas residency in the 2000s, performing over one thousand shows between 2011 and 2019. And she shows no signs of slowing down. A world tour for her 2019 album Courage will resume later this year after being postponed due to coronavirus.
Dion has always had a small frame, but following the 2016 death of her manager and husband René Angélil, fans sounded the alarm bells. After a period of mourning, she re-emerged as a star in the haute couture world, appearing at exclusive shows in Paris and dressing in exquisite custom outfits. But she also appeared emaciated in pics, such a this one posted by Vogue Australia in 2019.
Dion admitted to shedding some pounds, but she attributed the new look to a fresh fitness regimen. In 2019, she told People that she had taken up ballet lessons with her close friend and backup dancer Pepe Muñoz.
"Dancing has been in my DNA all of my life,” said Dion. "It’s a dream. And so hard! ... I do this four times a week. People say, 'She’s a lot thinner' but I’m working hard. I like to move and [weight loss] comes with it."
"I'm doing this for me, I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine, and sexy," she told CNN earlier that same year. Dion, who is rightfully tired of rehashing the topic, wrapped it up by saying, "If you like it, I'll be there, If you don't, leave me alone."
The rumor that Celine Dion is too thin or unwell just won't die, even if it's been debunked multiple times—even by Gossip Cop.
"First, I'm not anorexic. It pisses people off that I am thin and I don't make any effort," Dion told The Guardian as far back as 2007. "I have been thin all my life. Nobody in my family is overweight."
But she found herself repeating her defense 12 years later. "What is wrong with my body?" she asked body-shamers in a 2019 ET interview. "When I was 12 years old, my face was rounder because you have more fat, you're younger, but I've always been very thin."
If you follow Dion on Instagram, there is no indication of a woman in need of an intervention. She appears healthy, happy, and enviably fashionable in her pics.
As a seasoned veteran of the industry, she's smart enough to know that people will continue to talk, no matter what she does to set the record straight. "If you don't want to be criticized, you are in the wrong place," she said.